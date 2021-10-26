Book Excerpt: Fun City Cinema: New York City and the Movies That Made It by Jason Bailey

Taxi Driver was one of forty-six films shot in New York City in 1975. The film industry was bringing somewhere in the neighborhood of forty to fifty million dollars per year into the city, and that wasn’t the only benefit for local businesses; in March 1974, the New York Daily News reported that restaurants featured in The French Connection, Diary of a Mad Housewife, and John and Mary “reported doing better business in the months after the films were released.”



The city wasn’t just extending permits. It made the old Court Street station at Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn available for films like Death Wish and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (see sidebar on page 208), so filmmakers could get their subway scenes without having to shut down active stations. It joined the New York State Council on the Arts to make a sizable investment in renovating and reopening the Astoria studio so that filmmakers would have soundstages available (it had been all but abandoned in recent years, taken over by looters and squatters).

But the question remains: Why did the city bend over backward to make it easier for filmmakers to shoot in New York, when their product all but universally portrayed the city as a terrible place to live? The answer may be found in the Daily News’s anecdote of the making of a scene in Death Wish, in which Paul Kersey foils an attempted subway station mugging by shooting the young thug dead. The MTA was understandably reluctant to make Court Street available for the production of such a scene. But, according to the Daily News, “Beame got word of the impasse and managed to convince [the Transit Authority] that its image could withstand the films better than it could a veto of the attempts to make them.”

As the decade progressed, one can’t help but wonder if Beame ever reconsidered this particular cost/benefit analysis. For now, however, the most damaging portrait of the city was presented not in the movie houses, but on the evening news. The mayor’s 1974 hiring freeze hadn’t moved the fiscal needle one bit, and he was reluctant to make cuts (foreseeing, accurately, the potential political fallout). In 1975, the state took matters into its own hands, with Governor Hugh Carey establishing the Municipal Assistance Corporation (MAC for short) to, in effect, take over the city’s finances.