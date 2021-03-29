A Guide to Monkey Business: The History of King Kong

King Kong has had fewer turns at the movies than Godzilla. But the official movies were already going to some strange places as early as 1933. “Son of Kong,” rushed into theaters the same year as the original “King Kong,” is a perfectly serviceable Pre-Code South Seas adventure movie until you view it as a slapped-together sequel to “King Kong.” After that, Kong would be officially absent from the movies until 1962, but a proliferation of giant gorillas of varying sizes started filling screens. There was the excellent “Mighty Joe Young” in 1949 on the high end, and 1961's “Konga” on the low end, the latter about a mad scientist’s pet gorilla who grows to fearsome heights and terrorizes London.

"King Kong vs. Godzila"

RKO kept re-releasing the original Kong into theaters to success as late as the fifties. A 1952 rerelease was a massive hit in Japan, and coupled with several other cultural factors would culminate in the war-trauma-as-giant-metaphor “Gojira” (dubbed “Godzilla” for release in the States). And when Godzilla began facing off against giant monsters on the regular it became only a matter of time before King Kong would be called out of retirement for his turn in the ring. 1962’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla” is a strange film, a kaiju film uneasily resting on top of one of the salaryman comedies that were hugely popular in Japan at the time.

Salaryman comedies would often feature a group of put-upon workers trying to do their best to appease their oafish, idiotic bosses. In “King Kong vs. Godzilla”'s scenario, that means two men working for a pharmaceutical company get more than they bargained for when they travel to a remote island rumored to have a miracle cure berry and stumble across a 50-foot ape. The boss has the mad idea to bring King Kong back with them as a new mascot for the company. Kong escapes during transport, and the amount of trouble you expect to be in for letting a giant ape loose is tabled by the reappearance and subsequent destruction spree of Godzilla. The two brawl and it ends with an exhausted Kong swimming for home while Godzilla sinks beneath the waves, where he would later emerge for the first time as a semi-good guy in “Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster.”