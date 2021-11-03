Witchcraft vs. The Patriarchy in Häxan, Witchhammer, and Belladonna of Sadness

Throughout the history of motion pictures, the witch trials have often been portrayed as an allegory of life under totalitarian rule. Films like Benjamin Christensen’s “Häxan,” Carl Theodor Dreyer’s "Day of Wrath," and Ken Russell’s “The Devils” have used these horrific tales to criticize the political climate of their time. “Days of Wrath” drew parallels between the witch burning and the persecution of Jews during Nazi Germany. “The Devils” was a clear commentary on religious institutions. And Otakar Vávra’s powerful magnum opus, “Witchhammer” was a metaphor for the political trials during Communist rule. But the one that started it all was Benjamin Christensen’s “Häxan,” which likened the torturous methods of the 17th century with that of modern police.

"Häxan" (1922)

“Häxan” is often referred to as the first documentary ever made and features dramatized horror sequences that will send chills down your spine. The silent Danish film is split into four parts. In the first segment, Christensen walks us through some disturbing diabolical artwork from the dark ages. Where does it all stem from? The film plainly states that “the belief in evil spirits, sorcery, and witchcraft is the result of naïve notions about the mystery of the universe.” And yet the real horror that the film presents has nothing to do with demonology. What man is capable of doing when clouded by superstition and strict religious beliefs is far more sinister than anything that witchcraft brings to the table.

The purpose of this film’s first two segments is to put viewers in the mindset of someone brought up before the enlightenment age—a time when divinity ruled over reason, and people believed in all kinds of wicked superstitions. But the latter parts of this macabre masterpiece are when things get very interesting. The viewer gets exposed to a series of vignettes demonstrating medieval practices, beliefs, and superstitions. First, we get a demonstration of a typical witch accusation. We then learn of the torture methods used against the accused by religious authorities of the time. The only way the torture would stop was if they confessed and gave up 20 names of other accomplices. The rest, of course, is history.