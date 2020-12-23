To Coda or Not to Coda: On the New Version of The Godfather Part III

The third movie in the "Godfather" saga deals with Michael’s last shot to take his family away from the world of crime. But fate and circumstance pull him back in, as he ends up paying the steepest of prices in what director Coppola once described as “the nightmare of nightmares.”

The first thing to say about “Coda” is that represents the exact opposite approach to Coppola’s own “Apocalypse Now /Redux” re-release from years past. Instead of aiming to bolster and enrich his film with previously deleted scenes, Coppola simply repositions some of them and takes out several lines from what is the most dialogue-laden, least contemplative entry in his trilogy. As a result, he hurries the pace and gets to the point quicker, a strategy that works well with the Immobiliare Corporation takeover (the MacGuffin and least interesting part of this feature). But Coppola inexplicably eliminates some memorable moments and lines as well (“Name the person and I will name my price,” or “You were so loved Don Tomassino, why was I so feared?”).

The original cut of “The Godfather, Part III” was designed with a similar structure to those of its predecessors. The film opened with a party where the Don in turn would listen to his guests’ requests, and it ended with the murders of several of his enemies. Still, both editions of the third "Godfather" movie have a different feel than Part One and Part Two. The third film is more of a Shakespearean tragedy in which the subtle character reactions of the first two films are a distant memory (just compare Don Corleone’s response upon learning about Sonny’s death to Michael’s when he goes through the same ordeal, or even to that of the woman in Sicily crying hysterically over the murder of Don Tomassino). The plot in the third film is also advanced more by way of dialogue than by the action itself, with a now very talkative Michael Corleone.

Moreover, there is a crucial difference between the third "Godfather" film and its two predecessors. While the main theme for the first two movies was the deep bond between siblings and the occasional deep hate that could arise from them, in this third feature it's the even deeper love between a parent and a child that fuels the story, forcing Michael to finally try what he always promised: to leave a world he swore never to join but where he always seemed more than a bit comfortable. Maybe Coppola changed the focus with this third film because by then Michael had lost most of those close to him, but it seems to me that Coppola simply tried to make a different movie based on his own life experiences at that point in time.