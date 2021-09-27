This Old Dog

But, luckily, considering the modern trend in GSD, I found Albert Payson Terhune while wandering the stacks of the children's library and fell in love with rough collies. While I did watch some of the Lassie TV series (and the 1943 Roddy McDowell classic, "Lassie Come Home," is a must-see for collie lovers), it was really the books that stayed with me although some find APT's prose maudlin or dated. Terhune's famous Lad was a sable and white and Hollywood did make a 1962 film, "Lad: A Dog.”

Growing up, we had three dogs, but none of them had happy endings. I was determined that my dogs would be different. My first dog was an 18-month-old untrained dog from a local breed rescue. He was the rescuer's "wild man" and my then-husband wanted nothing to do with him. The dog was fortuitously named Laddie, and, like the literary Lassie (from Eric Knight's short story and novel), he was a tricolor. With Laddie, I attended my first Hollywood premiere at the Chinese Theater although I didn't get to see the 1994 "Lassie" until later. I also was briefly an assistant for visiting artist William Wegman, and Laddie and I had our photo taken together in the studio of Pasadena Community College by him. At the time, two male professors opined they wished to be reincarnated as one of my dogs.

This is the magic secret of dog training—lose control over yourself and you at once lose control of the dog. Your strongest and most irresistible weapon is iron patience.

Albert Payson Terhune, Gray Dawn





During this time, I was a volunteer photographer for the local humane society, even once photographing their calendar. I also went to dog shows to photograph dogs preparing for competition and even wrote about how professional dog handlers felt about "Best in Show" for the Los Angeles Times.

Laddie saw me through my divorce, but dogs don't live as long as we would like. By the time of my second marriage, my first four dogs had passed away, three within two years of each other. Kirisame was the first dog I had from puppyhood. The soft silver grey of his coat reminded me of Gray Dawn, a Terhune book. I thought he'd be a therapy dog, like my first two collies, but a couple of weekends in the park changed that. The puppy with a rat tail and a diffident attitude became fluffy and leggy. A sheltie breeder insisted I should be showing him. Kirisame's breeder was dubious about the opinion of an unnamed breeder of a related but different breed. Yet soon after, a well-known breeder of smooth collies stopped me at the same park, gave me her name and she became my mentor.

The pet contract I had with the breeder became a co-ownership, and suddenly I was learning grooming, physical conditioning, nutrition and showmanship. I learned the difference between the classes and showing strategies. I had entered the "Best in Show" world. The AKC is a one-dog winner driven point system making the trail to championship expensive. There's a less well known International All Breed Canine Association which seems more like "Kings of Pastry" where there can be a room full of winners and champions.