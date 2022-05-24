On the Power of Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger

Several years later, Balram is still stuck in the same occupation with no bright future. But then he comes across a golden opportunity when the wealthy landlord of the village, nicknamed “The Stork” (Mahesh Manjrekar), drops by the village. The Stork happens to be accompanied by his two sons, and it turns out that the Stork’s younger son Ashok (Rajkummar Rao), who recently returned to India along with his Indian-American wife Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), needs someone to drive him and his wife. After managing to persuade his callous, pennywise grandmother to give him some money for a quick driving lesson, Balram promptly goes to a nearby city where the Stork and his family reside. He’s soon hired.

After that point, the movie smoothly moves along as our hero solidifies his status inside the Stork’s family. The Stork and his older son, a bully as mean and cruel as his father, often disregard Balram while ordering him to do other things besides driving. But Ashok and Pinky try to be nice and cordial to Balram, though they sometimes show unintentional condescension to him due to the class gap. Balram does not mind this much because he does not want to go back to his poor family, and he certainly hopes to upgrade his social status via his rich employers someday.

But Balram is also well aware of how hopelessly he and many other poor working-class people are trapped from the beginning by class division and inequality. For example, a certain prominent local politician turns out to be as corrupt as many other politicians, and the Stork and his family are ready to hand their dirty money to the opponent party when that politician’s blatant demand for more bribery is deemed too much for them. When Ashok and his wife later go to Delhi for his family business matters, Balram accompanies them, and he is amazed by how big and exciting Delhi is. But Balram only stays in the underground parking lot along with many other private drivers, while Ashok and his wife stay in a big and luxurious hotel room. In addition, he's often disregarded by his fellow private drivers just because of his rural background, and that makes him more discontent and frustrated about his current social status.