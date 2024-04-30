No Easy Answers: On the Power of The Teachers' Lounge

As the school is disturbed by more concern and suspicion, Carla decides to take care of the problem for herself. She sets up a little trap for the culprit at the teachers’ lounge, and what do you know, her laptop video camera captures another incident of theft during her absence, though the identity of the culprit remains unknown.

Just because of a little detail shown from the video clip, Carla comes to suspect one of the teachers in the school, who vehemently denies everything when she is confronted by Carla. After that, Carla decides to report to the principal, who promptly takes an action which ignites a chain reaction of unpleasant happenings. It initially seems that the matter will be resolved sooner or later, but, unfortunately, the actions of Carla and several others around her are followed by the serious consequences beyond their control, which also lead to more problems and headaches for everyone.

One of these consequent problems is how the proceedings impact the dynamic with the son of that suspected teacher, who happens to be one of the smarter students in Carla’s classroom. Strongly believing in his mother’s innocence, he embarks on a campaign against his teacher. As a result, Carla cannot help but become more exasperated even while trying to maintain her appearance and authority in front of her students, many of whom come to regard her with more anger and defiance. No matter how much she tries to get things under control, things only get worse and worse in her classroom, and she even finds herself not getting much help or support from many of her fellow teachers.

Steadily dialing up the level of tension on the screen, director İlker Çatak, who also wrote the screenplay with Johannes Duncker, keeps the story and characters rolling under his skillful direction. Shot in the screen ratio of 1.33:1 by cinematographer Judith Kaufmann, the movie effectively builds up the sense of suffocation around its heroine, closely sticking to its heroine’s viewpoint, and we are not so surprised when Carla is eventually driven up to the point where she really needs any kind of mental ventilation. The score by Marvin Miller often feels jarring with deliberate discord, and we get more unnerved whenever Miller’s score subtly announces something to happen sooner or later. While Carla’s viewpoint is its main focus, the movie wisely does not vilify any of its main characters, and we come to understand and emphasize more with not only Carla but also several other main characters in the story, even while watching how they often make the situation worse in one way or another.