Introductions to The Complete Kieślowski

The following 43 filmed introductions to the (nearly) complete film, documentary and TV work by Krzysztof Kieślowski were commissioned by Warsaw-based Adam Mickiewicz Institute and filmed at Warsaw Film School. All introductions are by Michał Oleszczyk, teacher at University of Warsaw as well as contributor to RogerEbert.com and Cineaste. This collection is the most comprehensive set of English-language introductions to the work of Krzysztof Kieślowski ever to be filmed as part of a single project. Research on Kieślowski’s work that informed the introductions was conducted at Krzysztof Kieślowski Archive at Sokołowsko, Poland.