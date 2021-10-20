Roger Ebert Home
Introductions to The Complete Kieślowski

The following 43 filmed introductions to the (nearly) complete film, documentary and TV work by Krzysztof Kieślowski were commissioned by Warsaw-based Adam Mickiewicz Institute and filmed at Warsaw Film School. All introductions are by Michał Oleszczyk, teacher at University of Warsaw as well as contributor to RogerEbert.com and Cineaste. This collection is the most comprehensive set of English-language introductions to the work of Krzysztof Kieślowski ever to be filmed as part of a single project. Research on Kieślowski’s work that informed the introductions was conducted at Krzysztof Kieślowski Archive at Sokołowsko, Poland. 

Read reviews of a few of these films by Roger Ebert here and more work by Michał Oleszczyk here.

“THE OFFICE” (1966):

 

“CONCERT OF REQUESTS” (1966):

 

“STREETCAR” (1966):

 

“PHOTOGRAPH” (1968):

 

“FROM THE CITY OF ŁÓDŹ” (1969):

 

“FACTORY“ (1970):

 

“BEFORE THE RALLY” (1971):

 

“I WAS A SOLDIER“ (1971):

 

“WORKERS ’71” (1971):

 

“BETWEEN WROCŁAW & ZIELONA GÓRA” (1972):

 

“THE REFRAIN“ (1972):

 

“THE PRINCIPLES OF SAFETY AND HYGIENE IN A COPPER MINE” (1972):

 

“BRICKLAYER” (1973):

 

“FIRST LOVE” (1974):

 

“X-RAY” (1974):

 

“UNDERPASS” (1974):

 

“PERSONNEL“ (1975):

 

“CV” (1975):

 

“THE CALM” (1976):

 

“SCAR” (1976):

 

“FROM A NIGHT PORTER’S POINT OF VIEW” (1977):

 

“HOSPITAL” (1977):

 

“I DON’T KNOW” (1977):

 

“SEVEN WOMEN OF DIFFERENT AGES” (1978):

 

“CAMERA BUFF” (1979):

 

“FILE CABINET“ (1979):

 

“TRAIN STATION” (1980):

 

“TALKING HEADS” (1980):

 

“A SHORT WORKING DAY” (1981):

 

“BLIND CHANCE“ (1981):

 

“NO END” (1984)

 

“A SHORT FILM ABOUT KILLING” (1988):

 

“A SHORT FILM ABOUT LOVE” (1988):

 

“SEVEN DAYS A WEEK“ (1988):

 

“DEKALOG 1& 2” (1989):

 

“DEKALOG 3 & 4” (1989):

 

“DEKALOG 5 & 6” (1989):

 

“DEKALOG 7 & 8” (1989):

 

“DEKALOG 9 & 10” (1989):

 

“THE DOUBLE LIFE OF VERONIQUE” (1991):

 

“THREE COLOURS: BLUE” (1993):

 

“THREE COLOURS: WHITE” (1994):

 

“THREE COLOURS: RED” (1994):

Michał Oleszczyk is a film critic and scholar based in Poland. In 2012, he has been named the Critic of the Year by the Polish Film Institute.

