The Best South Korean Film of 2021: Lee Tae-gyeom's I Don't Fire Myself

We gradually understand the gloomy situation of Jeong-eun (Yoo Da-in), a young female employee of an unnamed big electricity company which is virtually the fictional version of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). She has been recently transferred to some remote rural beach area where she's supposed to supervise a small group of subcontractors. But on her first day, she's not welcomed much by these subcontractors and their manager. The manager callously reminds her that there's really nothing she can do except merely occupy a desk hastily prepared for her. To her frustration and exasperation, it looks like there's no other option for her except quitting the job.

It becomes apparent that the company is deliberately pushing her toward quitting her job instead of directly firing her. Although she's a fairly competent office worker, she is unjustly mistreated by the company because of a serious ethical matter; a brief flashback shows her being stuck in a very humiliating position while openly ridiculed and bullied by several obnoxious male employees. Some of you may think this infuriating moment is a fictional exaggeration, but I and many other South Korean audiences know too well that such a degrading punishment is not far from our reality.

Understandably quite bitter about her circumstance, Jeong-eun drinks every night. But she does not give up. Haunted by the sad memories of a certain close female colleague of hers who crashed to the bottom of despair and hopelessness shortly after getting fired, she soon attempts to find any possible way to endure before being transferred to back to the company one year later. When she later learns from an in-house evaluation report of how the company willingly devalues her, she becomes more determined not to step back at all. Instead, she promptly volunteers when the subcontractors need one more person for their latest task.