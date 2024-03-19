Becoming Other: Another Look at Under the Skin

At first, The Woman is portrayed as a gendered monster similar to classical mythology of the female as the monstrous-feminine. Just like The Medusa and her ‘evil eye,’ men unfortunate to follow her would suffer a terrifying death. The Woman appears cold and emotionless in her hunt for human flesh. When she talks to a man in a wetsuit by the beach, the spectator is already aware of what she is planning to do with him. Their conversation gets disrupted when he notices someone struggling to swim in the distance. The man does not get distracted by The Woman’s advances and runs towards a couple trying to rescue their drowning dog. Shots of huge waves overtaking the couple as they swim serve as a reminder of the fragility of man in the midst of mother nature. The film then cuts back to The Woman, observing this incident from a distance. She sees the man who is now washed off on the shore, exhausted and helpless, and she moves in for the kill. The same sinister tune we hear during the hunting scenes is playing in the background.

The Woman picks up a rock and smashes his head with it. As she pulls his body in, the spectator notices a baby crying on the pebbly beach in the foreground. The film cuts to The Woman driving her car, and then cuts to the backseat, revealing the unconscious man in the wetsuit. It is now night-time, and The Biker is seen at the same beach, cleaning up behind her, erasing traces of the man’s existence. It is insinuated that the couple have drowned along with their dog, because as The Biker picks up random items on the shore, the baby can be seen, alone and crying. The film cuts to a close-up shot of the child struggling to get up, while the sound of crashing waves takes over the soundscape. It is one of the film’s most disturbing and gut-wrenching sequences. The Woman and The Biker’s unsympathetic gaze towards the baby is extremely unsettling. The beings are shown operating ruthlessly without any remorse or empathy whatsoever. Gradually, The Woman becomes more emotional, and empathetic to creaturely vulnerability. It happens subtly at key moments throughout the film.

The first time, the aliens show their capability of having emotions is at the very beginning. In a white room, The Woman’s predecessor is lying on the floor. She stares at The Woman, completely frozen, as if she’s paralyzed. A tear slides down from the side of her eye. The Woman undresses her and wears her clothes. The scene transitions to an extreme close-up of the ant on her finger, and The Woman appears to connect more with the insect than with the violated woman collapsed on the floor. Eventually The Woman gets exposed to human kindness. It comes in the form of strangers helping her get back to her feet after she falls. However, the defining moment that makes her abandon her mission, and feel compassion towards humanity comes after her encounter with a man who suffers from neurofibromatosis. The Woman picks him up at night, because that is when he tries to shop to avoid interactions with people. The man seems to be caught off guard by her compliments. The Woman looks surprised that he does not act like the men that came in the van before him. “You’re uncomfortable”, she tells him. To which he replies, “No. Just want to go to Tesco’s.” They have an intimate conversation afterwards. The man seems shy, admitting that he does not remember the last time he touched anyone, and they proceed to touch hands. As she driver him back to her place, the film cuts to a close-up shot of him pinching his own hand. He’s nervous, in disbelief and probably feeling very vulnerable. We see the first shot of The Woman as her true self, a black figure. After the man sinks in the black liquid, The Woman can be seen looking at a mirror. She walks forward from the shadows and looks into her eyes. The film then cuts to a closeup shot of a trapped fly struggling to make it out the window. We cut to an extreme closeup of The Woman’s eye noticing the fly’s vulnerable position. Something inside her changes. We see The Woman opening a door, setting free her last victim. This sequence marks the exact midpoint of the film’s runtime. In fact, one could say that Under the Skin unconventionally only has two acts. The first act is composed of the monstrous feminine hunting her prey, and the second act revolves around a much more vulnerable, scared, confused, and less verbal version of The Woman roaming around the city, while The Biker tries to find her. The Woman is now on the run, trying to avoid the same fate as her predecessor. In a sense, the character and the film undergo a becoming.