Pamela Adlon’s Better Things is Still One of the Best

Sorry We Missed You
Beautifully performed with searing honesty and naturalism by the entire cast, the one reassuring note is that sometimes someone like Loach is there to make…
Like a lot of these films, the ideas are often better than the execution, but this one works more than most, anchored by its clever…
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
An introduction to Women Writers Week 2020 at Rogerebert.com, #WWW2020
An article about the launching of The HistoryMakers' WomanMakers Initiative.
Scout Tafoya's video essay series about maligned masterpieces celebrates the cinema of The Lonely Island.
Recommendations from Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho about films other than Parasite that represent the best in modern South Korean film.
Theo Angelopoulos’ Landscape in the Mist is a work of art that comes from the feelings, the dreams, the sorrows, and the flashes of life…
An article about Ari Aster's "Hereditary" screening at Ebertfest 2020, with actor Alex Wolff in attendance.
A review of the new Amazon Prime series ZeroZeroZero, which premieres on Friday, March 6.
More moviegoers see films on video in some form than ever before -- whether streaming on demand, cable or satellite, instant download services, DVD or Blu-ray. Even high-profile pictures become available to home viewers before or at the same time as their theatrical release. Reviewing them is a job for... The Demanders!
I’m not sure there’s any show that understands the episodic nature of life as well as Pamela Adlon’s brilliant “Better Things.” The FX critical darling returns for its fourth season this week and the first few episodes employ the structure that this show has increasingly displayed with each year in which sometimes minor events have remarkable, genuine cumulative power in terms of character depth and storytelling. One could watch “Better Things” and step away thinking not much happens. It’s not a typical sitcom that sets up a problem before the first commercial break and solves that problem before the credits. It’s a more a series of interactions, conversations, and events. Some days can be as crazy as slamming a finger in a car door, and others can be as simple as rearranging a bedroom. This is daily life. And through these beautiful moments, Adlon finds a much deeper and more resonant truth about both the coming-of-age stories of youth and the pitfalls of being middle-aged in 2020.
Here’s where a review would typically get into plot. Again, that’s not really much of a thing here. We spend time with Sam (Adlon) and her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood), and Duke (Olivia Edward), who are all wonderfully different and yet believable as members of the same family. The writing on this show is so smart in that the characters don’t all sound like mouthpieces from the same writing team as happens on most mediocre sitcoms. They stand apart. It helps that Madison, Alligood, and Edward have gotten better every single year, and are at their best here, completely genuine and fun to watch. When this show eventually ends, I’ll miss these three with their believable flaws and innate goodness.
Of course, there are interludes of things that could be called sitcomish like the aforementioned car door or Sam’s adventures trying to get work in Hollywood, but even these feel believable because Adlon and her team have invested so much in these characters over the years. I’m increasingly drawn to comedies that don’t hit their punchlines, like “Barry,” “Atlanta,” or one of the pioneers in genre-busting, “Louie,” which remains a clear influence on this program despite its creator no longer being involved. There’s so much blatant desperation in comedy—the need for you to laugh is so strong that they still put tracks on some of them to make sure you know when to do so—but there’s never that sense at all in “Better Things.”
There’s a theory that TV and film needs to always be about people with lives more interesting than our own. What Pamela Adlon understands is that there’s equal value in presenting people as truthfully as possible, and thereby allowing us to see our own interesting lives reflected.
Four episodes screened for review.
A personal piece on the impact of Twitter bullying reflected through the behavior of a director.
This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...
The 2020 Oscar nominations.
On the eve of its 10th anniversary, a new version of Oliver Stone's Alexander on Blu-ray demands a reappraisal.