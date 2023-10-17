Love Wins: Stephen Apkon's Thoughts on Love in the Time of War

Our cousins’ two sons - Barak and Amichai - would ultimately trade their bedrooms across from each other for gravesites that stand end to end in a military cemetery in Israel. Two more victims in a militarized society and world. The loss was and is excruciatingly painful. I know not only the pride, but the cost of a military that protects a Country in constant conflict and risk of attack from its neighbors. Yet there is more than that.

I became involved in Seeds of Peace - an organization that brings Israeli and Palestinian (and youth from other conflict areas) together to work toward coexistence. We hosted young Israelis and Palestinians in our home, and loved how when they were taken outside of their narratives,

they found peace and strength in each other. It brought a sense of hope. I traveled to Egypt and Jordan with John Wallach, the Founder of Seeds of Peace, and was in Gaza where we spent a day with Yassir Arafat. He talked about his friend Yitzhak Rabin, who had been assassinated just a few years before. He took us to meet with the Palestinian National Congress. And then he took us to Jabaliya - the refugee camp that was the heart of Hamas and has now been reduced to rubble in the latest bombings. There we saw open sewage lines and the kind of abject poverty that was hard to imagine - just a few kilometers from lush Israeli communities. Arafat’s unspoken message in these visits was clear - you can deal with me, the guy who loved Yitzhak Rabin and believes in the Peace of the Brave, or you can deal with the hardliners of the Palestinian National Congress, or you can deal with Hamas. This was more than two decades ago and little had changed through the last four wars.

Perhaps surprisingly, Hamas had its roots and initial support from Israel itself. Israel helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement in the early 1980s as a way to divide Palestinian

efforts which were being led by secularists in the PLO and Fatah. Israel helped create the organization that is sworn to its destruction as a way to undermine Palestinian society itself.

When I was invited years later to make a film in the Middle East by a family who believed Israel was getting treated unfairly in the media, I had come to the conclusion - after meeting with many individuals and organizations in both societies - that there was nothing new to say about the Conflict, nor was Israel blameless for where things stood. This was until I met the founders of Combatants for Peace, an organization of former enemy combatants that had come together to work through nonviolence. In fact, they were, and are, the only group of enemy combatants working together during an ongoing armed conflict through nonviolence. I remember meeting two of them - a Palestinian who had been arrested at the age of 14 for attempting to kill two Israelis, and an Israeli former military officer and tank commander, who had participated in home destructions among other things before choosing to leave the IDF. I asked them what Combatants for Peace was really about, and Chen, an Israeli, said “we are a community of people taking responsibility for our own creation.” And Suleiman, a Palestinian, said “we are breaking the cycle of violence by breaking our own sense of victimhood.” They knew that there was something beyond the narratives they were born into. They knew there was more than that.