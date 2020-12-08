New Works Virtual Festival Now Running Through Christmas Day

"It's an honor that all these famous names are contributing their talents to this festival," Pollack told us in a recent interview (which you can read in full here). "The Actors Fund has done a lot for many actors in the community, and I'm so glad that some of the biggest names in TV, film and Broadway are giving up their time and talent to support not only a worthy cause, but new writers and new voices."

Each play can be found on the festival's YouTube channel, and donations can be made to The Actors Fund here. You can also follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter (@nwvfestival) and Instagram (@newworksvirtualfestival). All plays stream at 7pm CT on YouTube and Facebook. Below is the complete schedule of plays being performed virtually this month...

12/05: Oscar & Walt (Donald Steven Olson)

12/06: Secret Hour (Jenny Stafford)

12/07: Bloomer Girls (Emily Brauer Rogers)

12/08: The QOL Mandate (Hope Villanueva)

12/09: In the Gutter (John Morogiello)

12/10: Til Jason Comes (Dan Lauria)

12/11: Now You See It, Now You Don’t (Mike Gingerella)

12/12: A Mighty Road to Heaven (Andre M. Zucker)

12/13: So When Are You Leaving? (Sheila Rinear)

12/14: Happy Couples (Connie Dinkler)

12/15: We the People (Harrison Zeiberg)

12/16: Otherwise Engayged (Hal Katkov)

12/17: Four Horses (Mary Beringer)

12/18: The Wickham Way (Rachel Rubin Ladutke with songs by Lisa Brigantino)

12/19: Collegeburg USA (Kerri Kochanski)

12/20: Family Game Night (Peter Kennedy)

12/21: Cud’n Helen Ain’t Got No Color (Sharon Harris Warrick)

12/22: March 9, 1965 (Stanley William Hathaway)

12/23: A Man with No Opinion (Kevin Wiczer)

12/24: Frontiers (Andrew Apollo)

12/25: Farce Day of Christmas (Ken Levine)

