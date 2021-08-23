Meet the Winners of the Inaugural No Malice Film Contest

"I made this documentary initially for a capstone course for my undergrad," Ackermann says. "Never would I have imagined it would take me as far as it has! I first learned about Just Roots Chicago after volunteering there as a work outing. I was amazed at the idea of urban farms--I truly had no idea! When it came time for me to pick a topic for my documentary for the class, the Just Roots team was kind enough to trust me to follow along with their story and document it. It was through them that I was able to connect with Saint James Food Pantry to make this story have even more meaning by exploring food insecurity and apartheid in Chicago. While it's important to recognize and call out the systemic injustices, it's just as important to recognize and support the local organizations that are taking steps to combat the effects of the injustices."

MICHAEL PROCTOR

2nd place winner for "A Call to Fight Lies: Practical Steps to Fight Injustice"



My name is Michael Proctor and I am 21 years old. I am currently enrolled at Lincoln Christian University with a major in Business Administration. Upon graduating in May 2022, my tentative plan is to do marketing for a large company to gain career experience and learn from experts. Then after a few years of that, I'll move into freelance videography full time with a focus on small business marketing.

I am a business administration student at a Christian university. I grew up in Gentry, Arkansas, on a goat dairy farm milking goats twice a day. I never touched a camera till 2019 where I borrowed my friend's camera for a semester and enjoyed taking pictures of people. In the summer of 2019, I bought my own camera, a Sony a6000, and a 30mm 1.4. Taking what I learned from my business classes, I wanted to take this newfound skill and market myself. I saw that fewer people did videography due to the higher skill floor for entry to the field. I learned how to edit and started shooting short commercials for small businesses. 2020 I shot my first wedding and enjoyed that. Come 2021; I shot my first short film for this film competition. I decided to participate in the film because I saw it as an opportunity to challenge myself and do something new. I also had not participated in the conversation about race and was quite naive about the whole topic. I took the opportunity to educate myself on the subject, and I am so grateful that I decided to leap into this project. I learned so much and became a better storyteller because of it and am not well aware of the lack of equality in our world and have become quite empathetic to it.

ZAKNAFEIN LUKEN

3rd place winner for "Hate is Not Welcome Here"

Hello, my name is Zaknafein Luken and I am 22 years old (21 when my entry was submitted) and a senior at Lincoln College. My degree (and passion) is in Television & Film production. It has been something that has helped fuel my creative juices since I was younger. Growing up in Central Illinois doesn't provide a lot of filming ventures, so it's up to me to create my own and take any opportunity that comes my way! Of course, the end goal is to finish school and move out to Los Angeles, and direct movies! It's not about the fame for me, I could leave that at the door honestly, to me it's about creating a vision that people can get behind and love. I want to give people the same feeling that I have when I watch a movie! I have been blessed thus far with amazing opportunities such as my internship that was with 'Twas Entertainment who is ran and operated by Kevin Lima ("The Goofy Movie," "Tarzan," and "Enchanted") and Brenda Chapman ("Brave" and "The Prince of Egypt")!