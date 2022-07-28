Jacqueline Stewart, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director and President, to Present Exhibition, Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 -1971

Although her scholarly studies and publications on Black Cinema make her uniquely qualified to steward such an important collection, in my conversations with her, Ms. Stewart graciously gives credit to those whose vision was responsible for creating this exhibit, and makes clear her role of helping to amplify it. "First and foremost, the curators of this exhibition are Doris Berger and Rhea Combs," she told me. "I am extremely proud that I was asked to serve on the advisory committee for it back in 2017, and blessed to be leading the museum when it opens. But I cannot take credit for creating this amazing show. What I am doing is making sure that all of the facets of this exhibition – the galleries, new website, major catalogue, curriculum, screenings, summit in February – reach as many people as possible!"

“Our ambition in opening the Academy Museum was to give Los Angeles and the world an unprecedented institution for understanding and appreciating the history and culture of cinema, in all its artistic glory and all its power to influence and reflect society,” Ms. Stewart said. “I feel deeply honored to have been chosen for this new role and look forward to working with our Board of Trustees, our COO and General Counsel Brendan Connell Jr., our wonderfully talented staff, and with Bill Kramer and the Academy, as we continue to advance our mission.”

A sampling of titles to be examined in next month's exhibition, "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 -1971." Courtesy of the Academy Museum.

The Academy Museum notes it as the first exhibition of its kind, and states that Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971 offers the public a chance to learn more about how Black performers and filmmakers have helped define cinema in the United States. The exhibition is described as exploring the achievements and challenges of both independent production and the studio system, from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s through the height of the civil rights movement. Regeneration features rarely seen excerpts of films restored by the Academy Film Archive, as well as other narrative films and documentaries; newsreels and home movies; photographs; scripts; drawings; costumes; equipment; posters; and historical materials, such as entrance tickets, note cards, and telegrams; along with augmented reality experiences (AR) designed specifically for the exhibition.

