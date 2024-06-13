Chaz Ebert and Ebertfest Honored By Experience Champaign-Urbana Foundation’s Toast of Tourism

Last month, the Experience Champaign-Urbana Foundation hosted their annual Toast to Tourism event in downtown Champaign, Illinois. First held in 2013, this annual event honors those in the hospitality industry who have helped boost the visitor experience or expanded tourism in the greater Champaign-Urbana area. In nominating Chaz Ebert and Ebertfest for the Tourism Impact Award, it was estimated that Ebertfest has had a positive economic impact of about eight million dollars to the Champaign-Urbana community over the last 25 years. They were among five honorees given the award for 2024.

In honoring Ebertfest, the Foundation wrote:



Ebertfest has been passionately sharing its passion with film lovers worldwide for 25 years. This Tourism Impact Award celebrates your genuineness in welcoming everyone into your film family and creating forgiveness, empathy, compassion, and kindness wherever you go.

Please enjoy this acceptance video where Chaz outlines the history of the festival and expresses her gratitude towards the welcoming community of Champaign-Urbana: