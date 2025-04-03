“South of Midnight” is a Colorful PS2 Throwback

When Microsoft acquired developer Compulsion Games in 2018, all eyes were on the studio to see what it could deliver at the release of its last game, “We Happy Few.” Compulsion Games had something special and intriguing with the game’s narrative premise, set in a dystopia where everyone took drugs to stay happy. However, the early access approach fell short as feature creep began to set in with survival mechanics and roguelike elements.

Now, Compulsion Games is back with “South of Midnight,” a single-player action-adventure game that’s reminiscent of the PlayStation 2 era, when platformer games reigned supreme. Its linear focus makes it a refined experience with a heartwarming story about redemption and trauma. Its level design and art direction are (literally) otherworldly, with some of the most beautiful sound design and music of any game this year. However, its stiff combat is a spotty mark on an otherwise immaculate work of art.

“South of Midnight” follows Hazel Flood as she searches for her mother after a hurricane rips apart her hometown of Prospero. She is then pulled into a magical, Gothic-fantasy world populated by talking animals and hostile creatures while learning about her family’s troubled past. It’s a poignant story about coping with grief and learning to forgive those who have wronged us.

What elevates “South of Midnight” is its unique artwork and graphical style. During cutscenes, Hazel and other characters are animated in a stop-motion style, lending them a distinct, mythical charm that suits the game’s fantastical setting. During gameplay, however, the movements are much smoother, so that “South of Midnight” actually plays like a video game. The soundtrack is also one of the game’s best aspects, as it accentuates its Deep South inspirations.

In particular, the banjo is prominently featured throughout the songs, as it has deep roots in the American South and Black American history. The game’s cultural origins are expertly woven into the narrative, characters, and art style. It’s subtle and doesn’t beat players over the head, normalizing a setting and representation of a group that isn’t commonly found in the video game space. Inclusion for inclusion’s sake can sometimes feel like a hollow sentiment—“South of Midnight” is anything but.

The level design features Hazel utilizing her magical powers to navigate the individually crafted levels. She has to jump on tree platforms, run on walls, and propel herself across bodies of water by using a magic hook. These are common gameplay elements found in classic platformers from the PS2 days, like “Spyro the Dragon,” “Ratchet & Clank,” and “Jak & Daxter.” Hazel’s movements are precise and responsive. “South of Midnight” feels like a throwback to those classic games.

Character progression is also very straightforward. Throughout the levels, Hazel can find Floofs, which are compact spheres of energy. Floofs serve as skill points that Hazel can then invest in to enhance her various skills. For example, she can eventually upgrade her dash to let her activate it twice in a row, which is helpful for evading enemy attacks. Her Weave attack initially immobilizes enemies for a short time, but it can be upgraded to last longer. The simple approach to character progression means spending less time in menus, allowing players to jump back into gameplay quickly.

Many Floofs are also tucked away around corners and harder-to-reach spots throughout the levels. This provides an incentive for players to explore the levels instead of just gunning straight to the end. While “South of Midnight” runs smoothly on the Xbox Series X, there were instances when the game froze completely without warning, forcing me to perform a hard reset on my console. It happened fewer than five times, so it’s not a game-breaking problem, but it was annoying to lose some minutes of progress.

The game’s biggest weakness, however, is its combat. Despite Hazel’s fluid movement, the combat is stilted and sluggish. Whenever Hazel dishes out an attack, she has to commit fully to the animation. While this isn’t an issue in itself, the enemies’ attack animations are swift. This often means that Hazel will get hit while attacking, as she has no room to maneuver when committing to an attack. Combat ends up feeling more like a chore to get through, interrupting the exploration and progression through the levels.

With recent open-world games like “Assassin’s Creed Shadows” and “Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition” demanding hours upon hours of your time, “South of Midnight” is a concise 15-hour adventure at most. Hazel’s journey and personal growth are rewarding once her story concludes, as the game’s tight pacing allows her to shine through the murky swamps of the American South.

Like “Split Fiction,” “South of Midnight” feels like it was made with passion and art. Despite combat woes, Compulsion Games nailed the setting and atmosphere by respecting the authenticity of the cultural inspirations through art direction and sound design.

The publisher provided a review copy of this title. It’s available on April 3 via early access for those who purchase the Premium Edition, and April 8 for everyone else.