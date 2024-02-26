Skull and Bones Sinks Under Weight of Its Own Ambition

In a piece published three years before “Skull and Bones” would finally come out titled “First it Was an Assassin’s Creed Expansion, Now It’s Ubisoft’s 8 Year Nightmare,” it’s clear that this is a project that never should have been allowed to set sail. Calling the production cursed, it details various incarnations of the project, including multiple settings and even getting off the ship for some land-based elements. “Skull and Bones” was set for release in late 2018 and then got pushed again, and again, completely getting a “new vision” in 2020, before multiple other delays.

Of course, most people don’t care about a game’s production process if a game works. So does “Skull and Bones”? Not really, although it’s not the complete disaster of something like last year’s atrocious “Golllum.” One can see the core of what could have worked about this game, an incredibly detailed pirate-ship simulator that will play best for those who obsess over every detail in customizable live-service games. If you’re willing to spend hours hunting the open seas for the right materials to upgrade your ship, “Skull and Bones” is for you. This is a game in which all of the action takes place at sea, with on-foot activity reserved for ports and some minimal exploration. It’s like “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” with no assassinating.

You play an up-and-coming pirate sailing the Indian Ocean in search of glory. The game’s lengthy tutorial basically unfolds over the first couple hours as you’re given contracts by blacksmiths to find materials to upgrade your ship or from the local pirate king to increase your standing in the community. Dialogue choices feel perfunctory, characters are shallowly drawn, and the on-land settings look dated. The game comes to life much more impressively on the water, as the physics of sailing are impressively rendered. The only times I really enjoyed “Skull and Bones” are when I would catch the wind in just the right way and sail into a new channel or around an island in a manner that felt fluid and engaging. Watching the sunrise over the horizon or birds cross my path as I leaned into the wind has an almost lyrical, meditative quality.