Immortals of Aveum Never Ascends Above Its Obvious Inspirations

“Immortals of Aveum” was developed by a new company called Ascendant Studios, a studio made up of undeniable trailblazers, including much of the team from the iteration of Telltale Games that went under in 2018 and Bret Robbins, the creative director of the masterful “Dead Space.” He’s also the director for the first game under the arrangement between Ascendant and EA under the EA Originals program.

You play the precocious and somewhat grating Jak (Darren Barnet of "Gran Turismo" and Netflix's "Never Have I Ever"). One of the early problems with “Aveum” is stepping into the first-person perspective of an unlikable lead. Jak either has too little personality or too much in cut scenes, never feeling like a full-fledged character. After an introduction that introduces a more engaging Jak on the streets of the town of Seren, it’s revealed that this street kid is something called an “Unforeseen,” someone who will develop magical powers. After the loss of your BFF Luna, “Aveum” jumps forward a few years to reveal that this land is under assault from the kingdom of Rasham and that Jak will lead a group of magic soldiers to save the day.

“Immortals of Aveum” is a first-person magical shooter. From your right hand, you unleash spells built around three colors—Blue (Force), Red (Chaos), and Green (Life). Different enemies will have different weaknesses that require the player to constantly shift which kind of magic they’re using, and each type has a different range. (For example, Red is more close-combat than the precision of Blue). If that’s not enough, the developers of “Aveum” overcrowd your hub with spells that can be cast from any color scheme.

You can use a spell like Shatter to try and break an enemy’s defenses, and then pivot back to shooting spells with your Blue sigil. Your left hand can be a handy shield, too, and then there are items like a lash and limpets that slow down your enemy. The variety (25 spells) makes for a game designed to appeal to players seeking gameplay variety, but it's more like clutter than ingenuity. You’re just matching shield colors to your weapon—blue shield means blue spell—and I never got the sense that I was choosing a spell or equipment loadout of my own. The best shooters make your loadout personal through weapon choices, inventory, and upgrades. "Immortals of Aveum" never gets there.