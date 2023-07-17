Final Fantasy XVI Offers Rich, Detailed World for Gamers to Explore

While “FF XVI” is undeniably gorgeous, and I admire any game that can put this much effort into its own mythology, I must admit that I have found it less captivating than some of the other recent installments over my dozens of hours played (and yet still not complete, for the record). Heavily inspired by fantasy efforts like “Game of Thrones,” it’s a narrative experience that requires investment in new characters and ideas and the complex world in which they exist. I found the visuals of “FF XVI” much more engrossing than the story, which spins around the same ideas through repetitive cut scenes and conversations. The repetition issue also dogs a lot of the mission structure, especially side quests, which can be as shallow as walking into a room and talking to the right person. However, a commitment to the artistic process of video game world-building here is undeniable. It’s all about those landscapes and cityscapes that only exist in the imagination.

“Final Fantasy XVI” unfolds in a land called Valisthea, a setting similar to Westeros in how it’s divided into different warring factions in the face of something that could destroy them all. There are no dragons here, but there are Eikons: Giant, magical creatures based on the elements. These Gods are controlled by hosts called Dominants, and a new Eikon named Ifrit has caused drama across Valisthea. You play the appropriately brooding Clive Rosfield, the son of a ruling family in one of the regions of Valisthea known as Rosaria. When Clive’s father is killed, his brother becomes able to use the power of the Eikon Phoenix and is murdered by the aforementioned Ifrit.

Got that? It’s the tip of the iceberg, just the beginning of an incredibly detailed story with its own mythology. The game takes place over many years as Clive travels the land to both save it and get to the bottom of his role in all of this chaos, including his ability to use the powers of various Eikons. Like most “Final Fantasy” games, it is dense with lengthy cut scenes that require investment in the characters and their destinies. I am many hours into the game and have yet to be fully enraptured in this story like I am the best fantasy games, even as I admire the undeniable effort. The writers here have devoted a great deal of the development here to legacies, destinies, and other storytelling elements that games often forget.