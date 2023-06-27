Diablo IV Will be Your Summer Video Game Obsession

That’s where you will find yourself early in “Diablo IV,” kidnapped by a group of villagers who need your help. The story of “Diablo IV” is dense with mythology and characters, making Sanctuary one of the richest settings in a video game in a long time. You’re constantly meeting people with stories to tell or needs to fulfill, which turn into another side quest. There’s always something to do in “Diablo IV,” and while a lot of it falls into the “fetch quest” category—go get this thing surrounded by enemies and bring it back to me—there are other quest lines that are surprisingly emotionally rich. While it’s undeniably action-driven, one of the rewarding aspects of “Diablo IV” is the sense that the writers have taken this world and its characters extremely seriously.

Like most role-playing games, “Diablo IV” is also rich in customization. Every time your character levels up, you get an ability point, which can be spent on a massive skill tree that makes it feel like your demon slayer isn’t like anyone else’s. However, everyone basically has six skill slots, from their basic attack to their most powerful maneuver. Some of these attacks take a meter that needs replenishing through combat—“Fury” in the case of the Barbarian—while others need to cool down before being used again. How you upgrade your abilities is up to you, and the game allows for pretty easy trial-and-error in that you can refund an ability if you want to try something else.

“Diablo IV” is a loot farm, a game in which you’re constantly finding new weapons and armor. It’s not just about what you find but what you do with it, including upgrading and even adding elements to certain gear to make them more powerful. Hardcore players will spend hours just playing with their inventory, trying to determine if this level of resistance is more advantageous than that special stat boost. I found myself salvaging most of my loot instead of selling it because you really don’t need to ever buy weapons or armor—there’s more than enough to be found in the world around you—and upgrading loadout felt more valuable to me. There are also rings, amulets, potions, and other elements designed to appeal to serious RPG players.