Destiny 2: The Final Shape Asks the Big Questions

The original “Destiny,” released in 2014, begins with the arrival of the mysterious Traveler — a silent spherical machine god with the ability to terraform planets, bestow magical powers, and usher in an age of technological prosperity for the civilization it happens to favor in a given era. Centuries later, a small flying avatar of this Traveler, called a Ghost, finds a human skeleton in the rusted remains of what was once a car in Old Russia. The Ghost resurrects this pile of bones, and the player’s created character is born: the Guardian, a deathless human with the capacity to wield the Traveler’s Light. And with no memory of their former life.

A lot has happened in the near-decade since “Destiny” came out. Change is the great constant, and we roll with it, but every so often, we pause and take a minute to reflect on where we’ve been and what it’s all meant. And if you’ve spent thousands of hours playing the same video game across careers and births and losses and various world-altering events, that game is bound to accumulate meaning. “Destiny” and “Destiny 2” have had their ups and downs, and I’m not sure someone playing the original story campaign in 2014 would recognize, say, the acclaimed “Witch Queen” expansion in 2022 or the divisive “Lightfall” in ’23. It’s not the same game it was in 2014 or 2017. Nor are the people who play it the same audience they were ten years ago.

This is true for the game’s large cast of non-player characters, too. Commander Zavala, voiced by Keith David in the late Lance Reddick’s stead, is having a crisis of faith, feeling abandoned by the god he’s served for centuries. Ikora Rey (Mara Junot), a student of both death and resurrection, has grown world-weary and suspicious after so much loss and betrayal. Crow (Brandon O’Neill), formerly known as Prince Uldren Sov before his rebirth as a Guardian, wrestles with the tension between who he once was — and who he murdered — in a past life, and how best to do right by the people around him in the present. Finally, Cayde-6 (Nathan Fillion), the lovable rogue Uldren killed back in 2018’s “Destiny 2: Forsaken,” is alive again despite the loss of his Ghost (and therefore the Traveler’s gift of immortality).