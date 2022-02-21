Josephine Minow (1926-2022)

She died Friday at 95 at her home in Lake View due to ongoing health complications.

The wife of 72 years of Newton Minow, who served as the chair of the FCC under John F. Kennedy and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2016, Ms. Baskin Minow blazed her own trail in Chicago through social and political landscapes.

The Minow family with former President John F. Kennedy during Newton Minow’s time as chair of the FCC. Courtesy of Nell Minow.

She was honored with the Caroline Margaret McIlvaine Making History Award for Distinction in Creative Cultural Leadership in 2018 from the Chicago History Museum, where she served 30 years as a trustee. In 2015, The museum dedicated the Jo Baskin Minow Balcony Gallery in her honor.

“That was her greatest love,” Nell Minow said. “She would walk over there from her house on Briar Place and spend the day there.”

She also was a staunch believer in equal rights and advocacy, starting in her college days when she participated in the Quibblers — a group advocating against the exclusion of members of racial minority groups from university housing — at Northwestern University. In the mid-1970s, Ms. Baskin Minow joined a group of women pushing department stores to end racial discrimination, meeting with Marshall Fields to advocate for Black sales associates to be allowed on the floor.

“She didn’t like to see people get picked on,” Nell Minow said. “She was always somebody to stand up for anybody that was not being treated fairly.”

In 1978, Ms. Baskin Minow returned to Northwestern University, where she graduated with a B.S. in 1948, to be a founding member of the Northwestern University Women’s Board.

Her advocacy spanned the length of her life — at 85, she co-chaired an event for the Center on Halsted, an LGBTQ community center. She was elated, Nell Minow said, when they asked her to cut the ribbon.