Hulu's “UnPrisoned” Takes Bigger Swings In Its Self-Assured Second Season

The cast, all back for a second season, knows how to hit their marks, be they comedic or dramatic. Kerry Washington is completely believable as a social-media famous therapist. She radiates warmth and vulnerability, equally able to have fun playing with her character’s attempts at various dating strategies and show the pain that lies underneath her inability to connect romantically.

Likewise, Delroy Lindo as Paige’s formerly incarcerated dad Edwin delivers an extremely nuanced performance. He lights up the screen when sharing his street-tested wisdom with his daughter, bonding with his grandson, or cooking. And the absence of that charm becomes an emotional black hole, threatening to pull everyone in the vicinity inside it when he’s worried about past mistakes catching up to him again.

Even young Faly Rakotohavana as Paige’s only child Finn, holds his own, keeping up with his acclaimed colleagues. His task is to alternate between childish delight and teenage anxiety (the chemical kind) while trying to figure out who he is. And Rakotohavana makes inhabiting Finn’s contentious life change mostly look effortless.

These strong performances let the writers take big risks, visualizing therapeutic concepts in ways that would feel trite or over-the-top in a less-skilled production. Paige’s inner child (Jordyn McIntosh) is back this season and the two’s conversations are just as heartwarming/heartbreaking as in season one.

“UnPrisoned’s” sophomore outing adds in family therapy with sessions led by a hippy-dippy John Stamos, clearly enjoying his role as Paige’s antagonist. At first, it seems like this new element may re-structure our episodes so that each one includes a therapy session followed by our central triad trying to implement some of the insight they gained.

These episodes are strong but “UnPrisoned” doesn’t get stuck in that formula, allowing its characters more time to grow and learn between sessions. Still, these scenes are some of the best of the season with Paige unsettled by a therapist who critiques her industry and her family all together, forced to talk about their issues.