Undone Seeks Answers and Closure in Sublime Second Season

The second season of “Undone” builds on the idea of intergenerational trauma. Instead of figuring out whether Jacob's theories of alternate timelines were real or a product of his mother's schizophrenia, viewers get a glimpse into the secrets of Alma's mother Camila (Constance Marie). Much like how Jacob's secrets affected Alma's life, Camila's are just as impactful, reverberating through space and time. “Undone” continues to approach the concept of trauma as an inherited trait with care and precision.

On a technical level, the show is still an absolute marvel. Despite occasional dips into uncanny valley territory, the vast majority of the rotoscoping animation by Submarine Amsterdam continues to impress. This success is partly due to the team making minor changes to the animation process that further blur the lines between animation and live-action. Character movement, including facial expressions, carry more fluidity in the second season, more accurately imitating the actors that animators are tracing over. Not only that, but the characters also change their clothes more frequently, although Alma still primarily walks around in her standard dark blue top and jeans. These are not drastic changes by any means. However, they are still significantly appreciated improvements that help visualize just how intertwined Alma's reality is with other realities.

Even outside of the rotoscoping, the animation by Submarine is visually arresting. This new season continues to dive into the idea of entering the memories of characters through something only known as The Fog. This time, these instances are accompanied by stunning transitions between the present and the past, the two melding into each other as the season progresses. Specifically, the sixth episode entitled "Rectify" features arguably the most detailed and complex designs the show has ever tackled to striking success. On a purely visual level, “Undone” continues to be unlike any other show currently streaming, whether animated or live-action.