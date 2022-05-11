Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Makes Case for Streaming Success

It begins simply: 18 months ago an accident nearly almost killed Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and hooked him on painkillers. Now, he’s one year sober. During that time, he stepped away from being the best defense attorney in Los Angeles and separated from his prosecutor wife Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell). But the murder of his colleague, Jimmy Vincent, by an unknown gunman in a parking garage, lures Haller back into law. Vincent left Haller his practice, populated by a smattering of low-level pro bono cases, petty crimes, and one major media circus: the murder trial of successful game developer Trevor Elliot (Christopher Gorham), who’s accused of killing his wife and her lover.

Before Haller can hit the ground running, there are some caveats: Judge Mary Holder (Lisa Gay Hamilton) orders him to weekly meetings to assure her of his competence. Vincent also left the office in disarray, requiring Haller to hire his second ex-wife, the plucky Lorna (Becki Newton) as his assistant, and her reformed biker gang boyfriend, Angus (Angus Sampson), as his investigator. Meanwhile, a determined, hardened detective, Raymond Griggs (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) is searching for Vincent’s killer, and thinks either Haller or the Elliott trial must be connected to what happened.

After McConaughey, Garcia-Rulfo had big shoes to fill. But the Mexican-born actor, smartly, doesn’t reach for a one-to-one copy of the former’s performance. Instead, he portrays the defense attorney as nervous, less in control of his faculties, but still outwardly cocky and allusive. His turn tracks: With Haller dipping his toe back in the deep end, he wouldn’t be the same man who, in the movie, held a motorcycle gang over a barrel in a shakedown for more money. Here, when that same leather-jacket group comes along, he’s the one taken to the cleaners. This version of the character also arrives with a greater humility. He hires another ex-addict, Izzy (Jazz Raycole), a former client, as his driver for a fleet of Lincoln vehicles with catchy vanity plates (one reads DISMISSD). He loves traversing local LA landmarks like Pink’s Hot Dogs, the Viper Room, and Boardners, and is a doting father to his teenage daughter (Krista Warner). Most of the characters in Haller’s orbit are lovable, but they’re fairly one-note. Much like the locations he visits, they’re deployed more as entertaining scenery than fully fleshed out people.