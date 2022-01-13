The HistoryMakers Program, Entertainment Makers: On Screen and Behind the Scenes, Streams Today, January 13th, at 8pm CT

The HistoryMakers, headquartered in Chicago, is a 501 (c)(3) organization and is the world's largest African American video oral history archive and depository. Twenty years ago, attorney Julieanna Richardson looked around and saw that much of the public knowledge of the Black experience and the contributions of African Americans was extremely limited and in some instances, harmful to American society as a whole. So she set out to research, gather information and interviews and document and preserve achievements and history. HistoryMakers was born.

With education as its mission, its one-of-a-kind collection is housed permanently at the Library of Congress and provides an unprecedented and irreplaceable physical and online record of African American lives, accomplishments, and contributions through unique first-person testimony. The HistoryMakers Digital Archive supports in-person, virtual and hybrid learning models and experienced significant growth during the pandemic.

For more information, visit the official site of The HistoryMakers.