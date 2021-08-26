The Good Fight Complicates Our Black and White World

“The Good Fight” is a show that knows its strengths. They kept up the ripped-from-the-headlines plots, dealt with racism in COVID patient treatment, the insurrection on January 6, and “cancel culture,” to name a few. As in past seasons, these real-world events gave our fictional characters obstacles but didn’t venture into heavy-handed preaching or even easy answers. Part of how the show manages this trick is pairing the real with the absurd. This season, Diane’s didn't micro-dose psychedelics, but we still got cartoon musicals explaining archaic bits of law, hallucinations presented as tactile as any reality, and silly bits, whether it’s the office filled with teddy bears or plaintiffs in animal costumes.

This mixture in tone and topic allowed “The Good Fight” to have sympathetic and deeply flawed characters—a combination many shows attempt but fail to achieve. We lost two of the audience’s favorites in the season five premiere: Delroy Lindo as Adrian Boseman and Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn. They both got reasonably admirable send-offs, and their departures made way for “The Good Fight” to fix some things. Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick was moved to the center, literally putting her on the poster with Baranski. This season, Liz had a love interest, moral quandaries of her own, and some interesting cases. Charmaine Bingwa was introduced as the new associate Carmen Moyo, putting in a memorable performance. And a disarming Wanda Sykes was introduced as the firm’s potential new partner. It’s worth noting that all three of these additions were dark-skinned Black women, a group missing from so much Prestige television.

“The Good Fight” also did a bit more to acknowledge that it’s not a Black-and-white world out there, not even in Chicago where the show takes place. For what it’s worth, in that city and now across the US, Latinxs of all races rival African Americans as the largest not European-descended group. On “The Good Fight,” we saw a high-profile Latino client in Tony Plana’s Oscar Rivi, but he played a stereotypical drug kingpin. Why they had his young attorney Carmen know Spanish because of night school and not because she’s Latina, I’ll never know. The show also takes on a hate crime against an Asian woman but didn’t give any Asian characters real screen time. Obviously, there’s still some room for growth, even if the season moved that needle in the right direction.