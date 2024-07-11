MGM+'s Messy The Emperor of Ocean Park Rules Over Convoluted Empire

And so it goes over ten soapy episodes, adapting Stephen L. Carter's bestselling thriller to the lengthy, novelistic confines of your average streaming miniseries. In adaptation, though, the book's strange mix of tones and subjects clashes mightily: In one scene, it's a relationship drama about cheating spouses and "Succession"-esque father-son clashes over dynasty. In another, it's a cheap potboiler about CIA operatives and hit-and-run conspiracies. Showrunner Sherman Payne ("Charm City Kings") plays these scenes out over alternating flashbacks between the present day and various points in Oliver Garland's life, from his Supreme Court hearings to his life as a young father to Tal. Sometimes, this structure works, if only to give us a break from the relatively tedious present-day storyline. But mostly, the pacing feels helter-skelter, as we struggle to figure out what plot thread we're pulling on this time.

Sprinkled throughout are issues of Black identity politics, especially those of the upper crust -- its most compelling moments deal with the intersection of race and class in such high-society environments as Washington, DC and Martha's Vineyard. "You are a Black boy, soon to be a Black man!" Oliver scolds a young Tal in flashback. "The deck will always be stacked against you!" Our characters are Black, rich, and successful, but still find themselves stymied by blinkered white counterparts, and often find themselves having to play the game -- say, by shilling for the right wing -- to get ahead. (Sometimes, this plays out in cringeworthy moments where Tal or Mariah roll their eyes at corny white folks.)

But mostly, "Ocean Park" concerns itself with tawdry, warmed-over Lifetime movie subplots about cheating spouses and domestic squabbles; Tal's consistent quest to figure out whether his wife Kimmer (Paulina Lule) is cheating on him, and with whom, takes up valuable real estate that just stretches out the thin story beyond its breaking point. Perhaps as a point towards the Garlands' silver-spoon privilege, these characters are mannered, confident, and poised, almost to a fault: There's little character to them beyond the mechanics of the plot and the words they must spout from the script. (To be clear, the white characters are dull as dishwater, too.) One of the cast's few bright spots is Deanna Reed-Foster's Cousin Sally, a boisterous woman always with a drink in her hand, lending some of the show's few moments of levity.