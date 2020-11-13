The Crown Rests its Fourth Season Between Soap Opera and Greek Tragedy

As it happens, it seems the most authentic version of “The Crown” is somewhere between a soap opera and a Greek tragedy. In the third season, the tumultuous lives of Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Anne (Erin Doherty) were added to the mix, joining Elizabeth (Olivia Colman), Philip (Tobias Menzies), and Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), among others, in the show’s well of stories. As always, those stories are punctuated by Elizabeth’s regular audiences with the Prime Minister of Britain, a role this time filled by Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), and historical events of the time, usually distilled down into a crisis-of-the-week (the assassination of a member of the royal family, a fateful avalanche, and the truly bonkers story of Michael Fagan, to name a few). And once again, the season arc hinges less on either those audiences nor the historical record than on one or more doomed love affairs and ill-fated marriages. This time, however, it’s really just the one: The doomed union between Lady Diana Spencer (relative newcomer Emma Corrin) and Charles.

It would be all too easy to get caught up in Corrin’s uncanny resemblance to the very famous woman she’s playing, and forget entirely that you’re watching a performance. And it is uncanny—on more than one occasion, a shot of Corrin in profile actually took this writer’s breath away, so strong is the resemblance, and the season’s directors clearly share that response, so often is she captured in profile. But to overlook the strength of the performance would be a mistake. The relationship between Charles and Diana—and inevitably, that between Charles and the former Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell)—plays an even more central role here than any previous such storyline has done, save the marriage between Elizabeth and Philip, and anything less than excellence on Corrin’s part may have tanked the season. But she more than rises to the challenge. “The Crown” takes great pains to underline Diana’s isolation, and that places a hell of a burden on the young actor bringing her to life. Her most frequent scene partner is no one at all, and the scenes of Diana alone—rollerskating through the palace, studying ballet, or simply pacing her lonely apartments—are among the season’s finest.

That’s the element of the season most like a soap opera, and that’s not a term used here disparagingly. The tangled royal web Morgan weaves makes for addictive viewing, but it never diminishes the emotional experiences of the characters. Indeed, as with the early seasons, Morgan seems far more interested in the inner life of one of his characters than audiences might be, though O’Connor’s tormented, selfish Charles has supplanted Matt Smith’s younger Philip as Morgan’s favorite. O’Connor, like Smith, is terrific, but my kingdom for a few more scenes with Bonham Carter and a few less of Charles talking about what a misery his privileged existence is for him. Still, given the choice between characters with no interiority and characters with too much, only the Windsors themselves would prefer the latter.