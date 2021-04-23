Shadow and Bone Sets Itself Apart from the YA Pack with Welcome Restraint

To expect anything different from Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” would be an exercise in futility. There is a hero’s journey centered on self-confidence, and unspoken romantic feelings flying all which ways, and a nebulous evil that is destructive, sure, but also really about self-hate and fear. These elements aren’t what make “Shadow and Bone” unique; they’re clichés. Rather, Eric Heisserer’s adaptation transcends this familiarity thanks to the commitment of a pitch-perfect cast, well-stylized fight sequences, and intentional character development that makes these relationships feel nuanced and history-laden. “Shadow and Bone” doesn’t rely on surprise, but thrives on deliberation—flashbacks, breadcrumbs, and allusions that help support this dense world.

And to be true, it’s often too dense. Viewers of the show who don’t have prior knowledge of its source material, Leigh Bardugo’s popular Grishaverse series, might feel overwhelmed by the many locations, the flowery vernacular, and the various cultures. There are so many feuds! So many different types of magic, and so many different terms for the people who wield it! The main character is a cartographer, and seeing a map of this land consistently onscreen might have actually helped in piecing together all the interwoven details that “Shadow and Bone” just whizzes through! There is a tedious “Isn’t this all so different?” quality to how characters speak in “Shadow and Bone” that again, like so much of YA, is bogged down by world-building exposition. A dangerous location called the Fold, a villain called the Black Heretic, a hero called the Sun Summoner—dialogue all delivered by actors with British accents, although this entire world is influenced by the Russian culture and language. (An approach that has received criticism from readers regarding Bardugo’s consistently incorrect Russian grammar.) Premiere episode “A Searing Burst of Light” is a bit of a slog, and “Shadow and Bone” adds in new story elements in every ensuing hour in an approach that demands the same level of attention as “Game of Thrones.”

And yet: “Shadow and Bone” also knows when to rear back, and that restraint is one of its strongest assets, lessening the egregiousness of various narrative clichés. It avoids Netflix bloat with an eight-episode first season, rather than an unnecessary expansion to 10 or 13 episodes. No installment feels like filler; no episode feels padded. There is an open-door ending here, of course, but no cliffhanger so egregious that you’ll be irritated by its existence. In terms of romance, more characters don’t kiss than do, which could (understandably) irritate shippers but also benefits these relationships by leaving them room to grow. On a grand scale, and excluding the series’ fine ensemble, that final point is perhaps the best thing about “Shadow and Bone.” It establishes a universe, presents us with the (at times overly) detailed stakes, and steadily sketches the characters whose motivations will push them up against each other in questions of faith, power, destiny, and love—all while leaving space for expansion and elaboration. It sounds easy, but that aforementioned graveyard of YA adaptations proves that it’s harder than it seems, and “Shadow and Bone” pulls off the balance better than most.