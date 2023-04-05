Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! Takes on Schmicago! in Snazzy Second Season

Returning for another adventure, the charm of “Schmigadoon!” shows little signs of fatigue and can be just as entertaining in a unique way: its hard-labored song and dance sequences are easy to love. In an abbreviated introduction, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) become unhappy in the real world again and face some challenges in starting a family. Looking for an easy escape, they pack up their bags and head into the woods, looking for the quaint comforts of Schmigadoon. But they don’t get the sunnier world inspired by Brigadoon, but a grayer one, Schmicago, which is overflowing with this sinful force of nature called “jazz.” One of the first musical numbers that Josh and Melissa witness is a season-best, a laugh-out-loud riff on stuff that is “scandalous” in this time period and absolutely shouldn’t be in modern times (gasp, bisexuality!)

Like last season, Josh and Melissa aren’t allowed to leave this new musical theater landscape until they’ve created a happy ending, although they’re not sure what that means. (A mysterious character, played again by Martin Short, doesn’t tell them.) But the two are quickly flung into a playful course of events with the locals. In a seedy nightclub, they come across the likes of dancer Jenny (Dove Cameron), bar head Madam Frau (Ann Harada), the corrupt Sergeant Rivera (Jamie Camil), and the town villain Octavius Kratt (Patrick Page). On different streets of Schmicago, they encounter stone-faced butcher Dooley (Alan Cumming) and the orphan-hating Mildred (Kristin Chenoweth). Naturally, the plotting of “Schmigadoon!” also involves a hippie commune run by Danny (Aaron Tveit) and a hotshot lawyer played by Jane Krakowski.

This snazzy season offers a new mish-mash of musicals as if trying to play across different audience favorites: there’s a bit of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Hair, Dreamgirls, Cabaret, and of course, Chicago. The series has a good deal of fun going back and forth between this unlikely lineup, and it makes me wonder how bracing it would be to put them all together and hit shuffle. But “Schmigadoon!” is well aware that audiences aren’t here for a cohesive world but an expansive and familiar one. And the emphasis on a throughline of sex, murder, and sultry numbers provides a bizarre dynamic for the plotting—wait until you see how episodes zip between colorful hippy peacefulness to a deathly gray subplot about cannibalism. The emotional stakes aren’t as deep as last season for Josh and Melissa or anyone, but the writing is usually quick on its feet.