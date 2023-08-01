FX's Reservation Dogs Says Goodbye Too Soon in Third Season

When last we left our heroes—Willie Jack, Bear (D’Pharaoah Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Elora (Devery Jacobs), they’d rallied after a season of separation to finally fulfill their friend Daniel’s final wish: to travel to California and see the Pacific Ocean. Season three picks back up in the wake of that moment (and a delightfully scattered recap from William “Spirit” Knifeman [Dallas Goldtooth], who promises “a story as fresh as Mountain Dew”), with the Res Dogs adrift and without purpose in the wake of their successful mission.

The Dog who feels this most acutely is Bear, and the bulk of the season’s early stretch hones in on him as he misses his bus home and goes on a spirit walk through the California desert. After a muted premiere that mostly reorients us to the Dogs’ troubles, the second and third episodes send Bear through a surrealist dark night of the soul, demonstrating Harjo and company’s flexibility with genre. In one, he’s rescued by an oddball stranger named Maximus (Graham Greene), whose obsession with UFOs reminds Bear of the value of purpose, however misguided it may be.

In the other, his path intersects with the mythical, hooved Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn), who returns on a quest for vengeance—tied in a haunting flashback to the ugly history of white religious institutions violently converting Indigenous children to Christianity and the alienating ways of European hegemony. This episode, directed with poignant immediacy by “Night Raiders” director Danis Goulet, is easily the highlight of these early episodes.

But this focus on Bear in the early goes makes it hard to evaluate the season as a whole; fans of “Reservation Dogs” know that its most valuable moments are the time we pull away from our central gang to touch base with one of the show’s many vibrant supporting characters. Season Two was rife with these moments, whether a girls’ getaway at an IHS conference with Teenie (Tamara Podemski) or an accidental drug trip with irreverent tribal sheriff Big (the eternal scene-stealer Zahn McClarnon). In its final act, the show wants to make sure its central characters are front of mind—particularly Bear, who’s often been defined by his dismissive defiance of his community's expectations.