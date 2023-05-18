Shea Serrano and Michael Schur’s Primo Hilariously Explores Masculinity

You see each of the tios has a different take on what it means to be a man. There’s the grumpy responsible one, Jay (Jonathan Medina), the only uncle who’s married and who believes in physical labor and providing for his family. He may have the most gravel in his voice, but he’s regularly reduced to tears when thinking about how much he loves his wife. Then there’s Mondo (Efrain Villa), a conflict-adverse hippy who sells phallic statues at the farmers market and spouts new-aged wisdom. The other three brothers are in the middle, loosely occupying and problematizing their respective banker, veteran, and petty-criminal identities.

“Primo” gets a lot of laughs off these characters, their silliness, contradictions, and bombast. But the show’s success is in the clear tenderness it extends to the entire Gonzales family, allowing each member to be more than a type and rejoicing in their bonds with each other.

At the center is Rafa, who at 16 is trying on different identities to figure out who he is. He desperately wants to impress Mya (Stakiah Lynn Washington) and goes to a different uncle for advice depending on what he needs: help making a good impression on her military dad, access to a sweet car, or getting (in and) out of trouble.

Where a lesser show might start to feel icky with a male character working so hard to impress a girl, “Primo” avoids those pitfalls. Partly, that’s thanks to Rafa’s innocence. This is not the sexed-up version of high school that we see in shows ranging from “Riverdale” to “Friday Night Lights” but rather a sweet coming-of-age tale. Also, Mya is not an object but her own, interesting person. She’s a wholesome and kind military brat who loves death metal. She contains multitudes.

Likewise, Rafa’s mom Drea is a full human being and the person he knows to go to when he needs real guidance. She doles out punishment when needed and while she’s clearly everyone’s rock, she’s just as silly, physical, and over-the-top as the rest.