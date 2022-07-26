Peacock's The Resort is a Rip-Off Mystery Series

Here is a series that is more or less all exposition, all clues and memories, and it barely feels like a plot. Instead, “The Resort” uses a mystery to create the illusion of movement, in this case of going on a kooky adventure. The first couple episodes have this sense of chase, especially as Emma (Milioti) and Noah (Harper) pursue a story of missing young people while on a marriage-healing vacation in Mexico. She found the phone of Sam (Skyler Gisondo), which had never been a part of the previous investigation; it’s the first piece of evidence that links him to a different missing person, Violet (Nina Bloomgarden), who was also staying at the Oceana Vista Resort in 2007, and also disappeared during a massive hurricane. Emma is fixated on learning the truth, and when she opens up to Noah joining him, they use news reports and Sam's text messages to fill in the blanks.

Some of this detective work involves sneaking around the abandoned Oceana Vista Resort, where they run into Baltasar Frias (Luis Gerardo Méndez), whose last name holds a lot of power, contrary to his own outcast nature. He’ll get into all that, in great detail. “The Resort” opens to small world of kooky characters meant to have surprising sincerities, many of them given loving performances. There is no villainous force in the story, despite the Frias family being prefaced that way as domineering and ominous, but we learn more about the far-reaching empire from its rejected son Balthasar who becomes a main character in the adventure, as supported by employee Luna (Gabriela Cartol), who also knows the old resort's cryptic secrets. They both used to work for an eccentric named Alex (Ben Sinclair) who owned the Oceana Vista Resort before the hurricane destroyed the property 15 years ago, along with other strange events.

The characters simply don’t do a whole lot in this story, across eight half-hour episodes. There’s so little comedy or thrills along the way, but there are long scenes of them learning more about strange things that happened in the past, either in personal flashbacks or in the Sam & Violet timeline. It becomes profoundly tedious how large chunks of rhythm are given to different characters to explain something that doesn’t make all that much sense in the end—the disheveled Alex owns a couple middle episodes, with his head that is “leaking memories,” and it’s far too rambling to stoke intrigue. And when the show does cook up a striking visual puzzle piece, as with a mural featuring people who by logic of time shouldn’t be painted on it, “The Resort” gets tangled up trying to explain that.