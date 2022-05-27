Obi-Wan Kenobi is Fun but Incredibly Familiar

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” opens ten years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.” Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is basically in hiding on Tatooine, keeping an eye on young Luke from a distance, while Jedis are hunted around the galaxy under Order 66. Kenobi believes Anakin Skywalker to be dead, and goes by the name Ben, basically hiding his skills and past. McGregor captures a Kenobi still haunted by what happened with Anakin and convinced there is no place left for Jedis. And yet there may be hope in young Luke because Obi-Wan tries to convince Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) to train the lad when he’s ready.

Everything changes for Obi-Wan when Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) is kidnapped from her home planet of Alderaan by a group of bounty hunters (that includes Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers!) Leia’s guardians—Breha (Simone Kessell) and Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits)—reach out to Obi-Wan and ask him to track down the missing child. At the same time, a group of Jedi hunters led by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) come to Tatooine hunting their prey. There’s infighting within the inquisitors as a ruthless predator named Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) doesn’t believe the Grand Inquisitor is tough enough. Kumail Nanjiani guest stars in the second episode as a memorable con man on Daiyu and Hayden Christensen will eventually reprise his role as Anakin/Darth.

Once again, a Disney+ Star Wars show wears its Western influences on its sleeve. An opening scene in which the Inquisitors track a Jedi played by Benny Safdie to a Tatooine bar feels like a showdown in a Wild West saloon, which puts this show in a similar visual/thematic lineage as “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” One hopes that “Andor” and other upcoming Disney+ Star Wars show might consider leaving the desert behind and focus on stories that don’t all feel so similar. Explore this universe (and, to be fair, the second episode does a little of that setting shifting and yet still comes back to a few "High Noon" stand-offs in the street.)