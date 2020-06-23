No Small Matter, a Documentary on America's Child Care Infrastructure, to be Released Online Thursday, June 25th

In a statement released by the filmmakers, they stressed how "America’s early learning infrastructure was fragile even before COVID-19. But the pandemic has pushed it to the brink of collapse. Half of all child care sites have closed, and the ones that remain open have to navigate unprecedented financial strains. With no other option but to stay home with their infants, toddlers and preschoolers, millions of parents are unable to return to work, paralyzing efforts to restart the nation’s economy. What has suddenly become self-evident to our country is that early education is essential. Put simply, America doesn't work without it."

The free town hall livestream event will include a pre-show geared for children entitled "Virtual Yellow Room Half-Hour Variety Show," hosted by preschool teacher Rachel Giannini, and featuring a host of talents such as Olympian-turned-author Kristi Yamaguchi and comedian Jack McBrayer. The premiere of the feature film will follow with an introduction by Alfre Woodard. Concluding the event will be a live panel discussion highlighting the devastating impact of COVID-19 on children, families, caregivers, and the economy. This event is produced in partnership with Child Care Aware, NAEYC, Save the Children Action Network, United Way Worldwide, ZERO TO THREE and more.

To view the livestream premiere of "No Small Matter" at 7pm CT on June 25th, RSVP here.