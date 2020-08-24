Netflix’s Trinkets Wraps with a Surprisingly Poignant Second Season

The first season of “Trinkets” (inspired by the same-named book by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, who also serves as one of the show’s co-creators and writers), brought together three young women who form an unlikely friendship after meeting at Shoplifters Anonymous. Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), who moves to Portland to live with her father, stepmother, and younger stepbrother after her mother’s death, starts shoplifting to deal with her grief and loneliness. Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), one of Lakeshore High School’s elite, is wealthy, but shoplifts as an escape from her physically and emotionally abusive boyfriend Brady (Brandon Butler). And although Tabitha used to be close friends with Moe (Kiana Madeira) when the two were children, they’ve since grown apart. Imagine a combination of Faith Lehane and Willow Rosenberg, and you’ll capture Moe: a sarcastic, cynical outsider who also happens to be one of the two smartest kids at Lakeshore.

In secret, Elodie, Tabitha, and Moe become incredibly close quite quickly (and are involved in a few serious crimes, the importance of which faded away as the first season progressed), and season finale “The Great Escape” ended with a cliffhanger for each character. Elodie ran away after her family found her stash of shoplifted items. Tabitha turned her back on the school’s ruling clique (“post-popular” is how her classmates describe her afterward) and started dating a new guy she met at Shoplifters Anonymous. And Moe, after punching Brady in the face for his abuse of Tabitha, lost a life-changing academic opportunity because of her resulting suspension.

Season two premiere “Supernova” picks up two days later, setting a snappy pace that continues throughout the subsequent nine episodes. Those cliffhangers from “The Great Escape” are resolved quickly in the first third of the season, with Elodie returning home to a severe grounding, Tabitha getting ghosted by the guy she was seeing, and Moe struggling to be a good partner to her first official boyfriend, Noah (Odiseas Georgiadis). When the trio walk into school together to publicly announce their clique-transcending friendship—a scene that indulges in one of the classic tropes of the genre, with accompanying slow motion and bystander double takes—it marks the ending of one phase of “Trinkets,” and the beginning of another. With that plate-clearing out of the way, the season is able to progress forward by concentrating on the girls’ personal growth and group loyalty. “I thought that was our charm,” one of the trio says of their tendency to act “out of control,” and “Trinkets” is at its most interesting when it wonders if Elodie, Tabitha, and Moe need danger and illegality to get along, or if their friendship can survive without it.