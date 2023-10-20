Netflix's Neon Gets Lost in Its Many Disconnected Elements

Now “Neon” is here, and it has a lot of expectations to live up to. Lovers of reggaeton will find plenty to enjoy. The sound thumps throughout the series, with homages to reggaeton royalty like Daddy Yankee, yes, but also to those casual fans who may not know like Jota Rosa.

Still, the show is decidedly uneven in tone, unsure of what it wants to be. Is it a bawdy, coming-of-age romp? At times. A music industry esposé? It reaches for that. A workplace comedy using music as its background? Sometimes. A more skilled show could balance these elements, but “Neon” falters.

A popular and compelling writer, Serrano’s other on-screen projects—“Primo” and “Miguel Wants to Fight”—share some of “Neon’s” elements. All three follow Latino young men trying to figure out who they are in multiracial environments. They have a common sensibility and humor. In the case of “Miguel Wants to Fight,” the similarities include the lead actor Tyler Dean Flores (here as Santi) and pilot director Oz Rodriguez.

But “Neon” lacks the heart of those earlier endeavors. “Primo” and “Miguel Wants to Fight” are powered by sweetness—a fundamental belief in the goodness of their leads and supporting casts. They center around good kids confronting conflicting ideas around masculinity and finding their way. But despite Flores’ best efforts, Santi is more amalgamation than a person. Santi has moments of sweetness, supporting his friends and gushing over his heroes, but he doesn’t have the kindness or awkwardness of Miguel or the titular Primo. He’s all swagger and ambition. And that ambition is ungrounded—we learn that reggaeton is supposed to be the only thing he’s good at, but we don’t see him loving making music or attempting other things.

Theoretically, Sant’s friendship with Ness (Emma Ferreira) and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) should give the show its structure. That’s how it was billed. But “Neon” makes it hard to root for its central trio or even understand their relationships by saving flashbacks to when they were growing up until the final episode. For the first seven installments, we’re supposed to take their intertwined past and close bond as a given.

As individuals, I liked each and even missed them when I finished screening the eight episodes. But I had no investment in their friendship for much of the season. Perhaps shorthand works for families like the ones we see in “Primo,” but friendships need a bit more setup to make sense emotionally, and “Neon” hides their backstory for too long.