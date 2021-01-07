NBC’s Mr. Mayor Fails to Rise to Ted Danson’s Level

The problem with NBC’s “Mr. Mayor,” the new sitcom from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, is not Ted Danson himself. It’s the nearly overpowering temptation to imagine that the new mayor of Los Angeles is secretly Sam Malone, or Michael the Architect, or the fictional Ted Danson from “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” or whoever the hell he played on all those seasons of “C.S.I.” As it stands now, neither Danson’s impeccable timing nor his internal vat of charisma can compensate for the teeth-grinding sameness of “Mr. Mayor,” nor its bland central figure. Swap in any of those other guys, however, and as “Arrested Development’s” fictional Carl Weathers might opine, “You’ve got a stew going.”

All that is to say that, in the two episodes provided for critics at least, there’s a decided lack of meat to “Mr. Mayor,” a sitcom with staggering levels of unfulfilled potential. Its shortcomings are most apparent on a character level, a circumstance that renders its top-tier cast as much a blessing as a liability and which underlines the formulaic nature of the premise. There’s nothing wrong with a formula. That’s especially true in the land of sitcoms. Formulas become familiar because they work, and that familiarity becomes fertile ground for experimentation, innovation, and meta-humor. “Mr. Mayor” will likely bring other sitcoms to mind as you watch, and that’s a feature, not a bug; I imagine the phrase “30 Rock meets Parks & Rec” got tossed around a lot while the series was in development. The issue is not the formulaic nature of the series, but that it feels like a formula and little else, and the presence of actors like Danson and Holly Hunter only makes its hollowness all the more apparent. It’s an experience that leads to musings like this: I bet “Mr. Mayor” would be great, if it were actually “The Good Place.”

That said, two episodes — and these two episodes will air back-to-back, making them essentially one long pilot — aren’t much to go on, so it’s possible, even probable, that the show will live up to its crackerjack premise. Billboard mogul Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired billionaire, decides to run for Mayor of Los Angeles after the madness of 2020 drives the previous mayor to melt down, quit, jump in the nearest taxi, and ask the cabbie to drive straight into the ocean. His daughter Orly (Kyla Kenedy of “Speechless”) has also entered the political fray, running for sophomore class president, and while her father’s position complicates things, her frustration is nothing compared to that of Arpi Meskimen (Hunter), a longtime progressive City Council member whose fury at the success of an inexperienced billionaire drives her to immediately appoint herself as a full-time thorn in his side. That also makes her a problem for Bremer’s staff: Chief of Staff Mikaela Shaw (Vella Lovell of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), a social media wunderkind who can’t quite believe she got this rich buffoon elected; bemused strategist Tommy Tomás (Mike Cabellon); and Jayden Kwapis, a holdover from the last administration and a Kenneth the Page/Jerry Gergich hybrid played with a marvelously casual air by Bobby Moynihan. Hijinks ensue.