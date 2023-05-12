Netflix’s Mulligan Tries to Find Comedy in Post Apocalyptic Cartoon

Together, this motley cast forms the component of a workplace comedy, complete with intraoffice romance, an incompetent boss (or two), and plotlines about managing up. “Mulligan” is more interested in making extended jokes of the absurd, like an ongoing gag on how terrible Dasani is (it truly is the worst bottled water), than the type of quick or knowing joke that would force a guffaw. It's the type of show that made me smile but never laugh out loud.

Part of the problem is the setup—it may just be too soon. After three years of a global pandemic and humanity’s depressing inability to put aside our petty differences when facing a worldwide challenge, a comedy about the inability of humanity to rebuild feels ... hopeless.

There’s not a lot of joy in “Mulligan.” Few of the characters are likable, starting with Mulligan himself. Faxon gives him the type of grating voice that, if it were on a kids’ show, I would make my daughter turn off. LaMarr is supposed to be delightfully evil, dropping made-up Southern phrases and sticking to tired wedge issues like refusing to build solar power because that’s for hippies. But they give him a sad backstory like we’re supposed to feel bad for the guy because the bunch of despots he threw his lot in with decided to mean girl (mean grown-man politician?) him.

The women, thankfully, do better. Suwan has the strongest moral compass of the group, and while she isn’t exactly sure how to help—old ways like throwing a celebrity benefit concert don’t make a lot of sense in the show’s post-apocalyptic barter economy—at least she tries. And she keeps at it until she finds something that works. The show is also smart about how female beauty works—how it makes people assume that Suman is stupid and how Suman wields her attractiveness deftly to open doors and win people to her side.