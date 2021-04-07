Joss Whedon Practically Plagiarizes Himself in the Uneven The Nevers

The fact that “The Nevers” immediately introduces so many players and so many subplots is what makes it practically impossible to have a clear sense of where the series is going from its first four episodes (the pilot, “Exposure,” “Ignition,” and “Undertaking”). The cast is too sprawling; there are too many overlapping interests between the Turned, the humans who fear and fetishize them, and the various arms of the British government that want to control them; and there are too many villains. At one point Mrs. True complains, “Cops, the Church, the Purists, and our masked freaks. There’s no shortage of people who hate us,” which made me do a double take. There are anti-Turned religious people in the mix, too? That’s too many baddies to overwhelm viewers with at once! It’s too many faces and motivations to keep track of when the character themselves are barely introduced past being various “Buffy” types, and when so many details about the Turned themselves feel overly malleable.

Are the women basically like the X-Men? Sort of. Some of their powers are more straightforward, like 10-foot-tall teenager Primrose (Anna Devlin); remember when Buffy’s sister Dawn became a giant in the comic book series Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season Eight? Others are more confusing, like Mrs. True, who seems to have super-strength and super-speed (ahem, BUFFY) and can definitely glimpse into the future, but she has ambiguities, too; villain Maladie (Amy Manson) accuses Mrs. True of being able to shed her skin. Still others are purely useful, like Mrs. True’s primary companion, genius inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), who can see the currents of electricity (and serves as the Willow Rosenberg stand-in, down to her red hair), and prostitute Désireé (Ella Smith), who can make people tell the truth. There’s a nebulousness to all this that serves the story, but that also means these women, based on our brief interactions with them, aren’t developed as more than their abilities. Need a woman who can throw fire? We got that! Need a woman who can sing entrancingly? We got that! Need a guy who can fire a machine gun arm? We got that too! But their likes, dislikes, passions, interests? Couldn’t tell you.

Yes, men have powers in “The Nevers” too. That feels a bit like narrative surrender, like Whedon tip-toed toward misandry and then realized he didn’t have the gumption to go all the way. His non-commitment is an unfortunate acquiescence. “The Nevers” would be a more interesting show if it purely followed a “women have powers, men don’t, now go!” storytelling outline. What could really change in our world if the power imbalance was shifted so fully? Without that kind of curiosity, “The Nevers” fails to clarify what exactly it’s trying to say about the experience of being a woman, or being a Black or brown immigrant to the UK, or being differently abled, past a generic “Everyone deserves a family” message. That’s a valid idea, but was an alien fish ship sparkling magic dust on people really necessary to make this point?