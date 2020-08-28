HBO Max's Raised by Wolves is Original Sci-Fi at Its Most Polarizing

The setting for the series is a war-torn world in the future that has been divided between atheists and a group of people called the Mithraic who believe in an entity called Soul. On top of that, it’s a world in which androids exist, used by humans to various capacities of creation and destruction. In bits of flashbacks provided, the Earth has been destroyed by a devastating war made worse by the use of androids, who hover around blown-up cities in Christ-like poses, letting out a scream that blows up things and also people. Meanwhile the Mithraic look like Crusaders in lacrosse pads, with a symbol of the son representing Soul.

But first it starts with stoic androids Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), trying to make a new Eden on the faraway planet of Kepler-22B, which begins with raising six human babies. Over the course of 12 years, only one child survives (Winta McGrath’s Campion), causing the two to question their worth as parents. As the more headstrong and deadly of the couple, Mother then goes to a Mithraic ark up in space to take more children for her version of Eden, against the children’s own interests. Mother is an atheist, and the children, who have their own personalities that come out in various group scenes on the desolate planet, are devout believers in Soul.

Meanwhile, there’s a warrior named Marcus, a character with a wild backstory that shows how drawn-out, if not convoluted, the series can easily be. Back on Earth during a massive battle in Boston, atheists Marcus (Travis Fimmel) and his wife Sue (Niamh Algar) took over the lives of two believers, so that they could escape on the ark. They don’t realize until later that taking over these identities now means that they have a son named Paul (Felix Jamieson). Over the course of a deep sleep during the ark’s transportation, in which everyone’s mind is able to hang out while their bodies are asleep, Marcus and Sue grow close to Paul. When the boy is taken by Mother, Marcus and Sue scheme to manipulate a group of heavily devout Mithraic searchers on Kepler-22B to get Paul back. All the while, the boy does not know that these are not his real parents.