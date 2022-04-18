Barry Keeps Its Aim on Forgiveness In Its Excellent Season Three

After losing his cool at the end of last season, we’re reunited with Barry doing what he does best: killing people for money. But this time, he doesn’t have the high-profile gigs he used to have with Fuches; he’s trawling contract killer Craigslist ads to knock off philandering best friends for peanuts. Hader and Berg’s signature dry humor returns early in episode 1 when the guy who hired him suddenly calls the hit off, saying he’s suddenly forgiven the man who screwed his wife. “THERE’S NO FORGIVING, JEFF!” Barry screams as he shoots them both; it’s a lament both for Jeff’s soul and his, having internalized the feeling that there’s no going back from the things he’s done.

But as is usual for the Coenesque swings of Hader and Berg’s pitch-perfect scripts, nothing in “Barry” is as it seems, and many of its cast seize quixotic opportunities to make up for their past sins. For Barry, it’s the shot at redemption he craves from Gene Cousineau (an always-perfect Henry Winkler), who’s still reeling from last season’s revelation that Barry killed Janice in season one. As for Cousineau, his trajectory throughout the season sees him trying to apologize for a lifetime of narcissistic outbursts against students and PAs who now hold the levers of power over him in the acting biz; a well-placed Variety article, claiming he “saved a veteran’s life” by teaching Barry how to act, gives him the social capital to attempt that comeback.

The article, of course, is not for his benefit, but for Sally’s (Sarah Goldberg), who’s leveraged the powerful (if false) narrative she established for herself last season about standing up against her abusive husband into a gig as a creator/EP for a new TV series called “Joplin.” There, she writes, directs, produces, and stars as the mother of a young woman ("Eighth Grade"'s Elsie Fisher) who’s escaped an abusive relationship, surrounded by female creatives, producers, and sycophants who champion the work as pioneering advocacy for women.