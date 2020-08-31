Haunted From All Sides: On the History Behind This Week’s Lovecraft Country

In fact, a running joke among African-American viewers when watching scary movies begins with, “If they had been Black … ” When Black people are the homeowners, it’s usually done as a spoof of their white counterparts. The Marlon Wayans comedy “A Haunted House” parodies movies like “Paranormal Activity.” Though Wayans' character Malcolm partly stays in the house due to its bottom-market value, he also remains to protect his girlfriend Kisha (Essence Atkins), who the ghost is infatuated with. Other African-American haunted house stories like “Halloween Resurrection”—in which Sean Patrick Thomas and company stay in a possessed home as part of a game show—and “Saw 4” with Lyriq Bent employ a mixed-race cast rather than all-Black protagonists.

"Lovecraft Country" changes that with its third episode, "Holy Ghost." By combining Chicago’s unsavory history of violent redlining with a haunted house construct, creator Misha Green retools the subgenre to examine the ghastly manifestation of racism.

Months after enduring sundown towns and white supremacist cults with Atticus (Jonathan Majors), Montrose (Michael K. Williams), and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), “Holy Ghost” finds Leti (Jurnee Smollett) back home in Chicago. Though she's a perpetual financial burden on her sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku), always borrowing money from her, Leti has come into some money and decides to buy a house for herself and her sister. Unfortunately, her purchase comes with a few problems: The victorian manor is dilapidated, haunted, and located in a white North Side neighborhood. Why is “haunted” listed before “white neighborhood”? Because the dangers posed by both are equal in measure.

The ghosts inhabiting the home are Hiram Winthrop and his Black victims. Hiram was a scientist who routinely ventured to the city’s South Side to kidnap Black people for experimentation. Medical and scientific experimentation is unfortunately not a new phenomenon for Black people. Without her permission, scientists stole Henrietta Lacks’ cells to use for drug trials while she battled for her life against cancer. Between 1932 and 1972, doctors purposely infected Black men with syphilis without their knowledge during Tuskegee Syphilis Study. And with regards to the kidnapping of African Americans, as ABC News reported as late as last year, “Despite making up only 13% of the total U.S. population, more than 30% of all missing persons were Black in 2018 … Only about one-fifth of these cases are covered by the news.” Racism doesn’t solely reside in the epitaph, or the single violent act, but the systematic belief of our expendability.