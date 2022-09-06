Gutsy Offer a Chance to Relax in the Clintons’ Worldview

It is perhaps unwise for politicians to make this type of show—as a viewer, I couldn’t hope but want the reality-TV moment of peaking behind the curtain at our hosts. It never arrived. Yes, during the episode on love, Hillary talks about Bill’s famed affair but no, in the episode on reforming criminal justice, no one so much as mentions the famed 1994 crime bill (of “super predator” fame). Indeed, Chelsea and Hillary face no hard questions throughout the show even as they’re clearly game for any sort of adventure whether it’s repelling down a mounting, showing how bad they are at bowling, or taking a class in “clown.”

Clinton haters won’t and shouldn’t watch—“Gutsy” largely exists to portray the Clintons’ vision of themselves as evolving do-gooders who’ve been through the wringer. This formula is evident from the first episode, “Gutsy Women Have the Last Laugh.” During it, Hillary and Chelsea meet with a variety of comics who use their platform for social good. Chelsea is still smarting from the bullying she underwent as the first daughter, to the point where she declares herself not a fan of the comedy profession in general. Yet, there she is, making friends with comedians, showing that those old wounds do not define her.

So the first step to appreciating “Gutsy” is conceding its thesis on who Chelsea and Hillary are and moving past it as much as possible. As such, Clinton agnostics and fans will find plenty to enjoy in the show’s cornucopia of American women. Here, we see a pluralistic view of the country, celebrating femmes of all races, ages, class backgrounds, and sexualities. This type of rainbow representation in Hollywood can feel forced and it certainly feels intentional here—but it would be disingenuous to fault a show starring and executive produced by the Clintons for having a political outlook.