Emily in Paris is a Bland Sex and the City Imitation with No Identity of Its Own

There is nothing more to Emily than the fantastic outfits (imagined by “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field) that somehow fit in her cramped apartment with what is described as only one drawer. She is a social media savant who somehow accrues thousands of Instagram followers with eye-rollingly captions like “Drinking champagne in Champagne,” and who claims to know the American consumer without any data or statistics to back that up. At least “Sex and the City” showed us Carrie writing, shopping, dating, and doing things in life that informed her work and her point of view. Whether you liked Ms. Bradshaw or not, you understood her, the tenors of her friendships, and how the kind of person she imagined herself as sometimes contrasted with how she actually acted. There is none of that depth in “Emily in Paris,” which is only interested in its titular character in terms of what she wears and who she kisses. And even then, it all falls flat—the love triangles, the workplace rivalries—because there’s no passion to anything Emily does. Collins is always ready with a broad smile and a peppy delivery, and she gamely plays along with how often Star writes in genitalia-related humor (a whole episode centered around the French word coq!), but Emily never feels like a real person.

Perhaps all of this would be excusable, or even tolerable, if “Emily in Paris” treated its main character with any skepticism at all. To the show’s credit, it briefly engages with this idea when Emily meets a client who calls her a “basic bitch” for decorating her purse with a keychain shaped like the Eiffel Tower. For a moment, it feels like the show’s incongruous details about Emily—that she grew up in the Midwest, but doesn’t know how to clean a cast-iron pan; that she’s been taking months of French classes, but doesn’t know that an aubergine is an eggplant; that she loves eating Parisian cuisine, but doesn’t know that the dessert crème brulee has a crisp top of burnt sugar—are hints that she isn’t as sophisticated as she would like to believe, and that she has in fact been performing a version of herself. But “Emily in Paris” veers away from that more subversive consideration of its protagonist by giving her an impassioned monologue about how “basic bitches” are the backbone of the fashion industry; the designer to whom she is delivering her lecture comes around, of course, and the two bond over the show “Gossip Girl.”

That setup—Emily correcting the French by proclaiming how great Americans really are—is one “Emily in Paris” returns to often, much like how Star had Carrie quit Paris in the final season of “Sex and the City.” The tactic is never as cute as the show thinks it is. And “Emily in Paris” is so certain of Emily’s perfection that there is no real impact when she makes a mistake, like pursuing a friend’s boyfriend, flirting with a client, or potentially ruining Paris Fashion Week. Problems are wrapped up within each episode’s 30-minute run time and previous subplots rarely carry over, which is particularly strange when the show attempts to tackle the #MeToo movement and the French perspective. Emily becomes the voice of harassed women, making a grand speech with a number of buzzwords about female strength and the male gaze. But that perspective comes out nowhere; before that point, we had no idea what Emily thought about feminism. And the subject never comes up again, although it would have been thought-provoking for the show to consider whether Emily’s ideology complicates the work she does with luxury brands that so often rely on traditional standards of female beauty to sell their products. “Emily in Paris” drops the conversation before it gets interesting.