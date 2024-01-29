Curb Your Enthusiasm Ends on a Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good Note

Ending “Curb” is a fitting challenge for man who’s already struggled to cap off one legendary sitcom—characters frequently rib him with references to “Seinfeld”’s shaky final two seasons, and ask, “But you came back for the finale, right?” But David and co-creator Jeff Schaffer are largely content to keep Larry’s life spinning in circles as it always does. He’s a man of familiar patterns and self-styled rules, and heaven forbid anyone violate them or accuse him of violating theirs.

“I can be cordial,” he reassures Jeff (Jeff Garlin) after being paid to appear at a birthday party for a rich client in Atlanta (Sharlto Copley). We’re loathe to spoil how his trip to The Peach State ultimately goes but suffice it to say getting his appearance fee becomes an uphill battle—and inadvertently kicks off a season-long arc that sees Larry become a political cause celebre.

Meanwhile, Larry’s still stuck with neurotic city councilwoman (and recovering alcoholic) Irmo Kostroski (Tracey Ullman), waiting out an arbitrary six-month dating period given to him by her sponsor. Break up earlier, he threatens the fragile woman’s grasp on her sobriety. But on the other hand, she just won’t stop belting the J.G. Wentworth jingle (it’s playing in your head as you read this now; you’re welcome. 877-CASH-NOW). Larry’s personal and professional lives have never been more precarious, which makes his inability to rein in his curmudgeonly impulses all the funnier.

Of course, the show’s ten-episode bow (we’ve seen all but the finale) gives Larry plenty of rakes to step on. He bristles at an acquaintance’s insistence that he call her “Brooke,” when everyone else gets to call her “Brookie”—even those who have little more familiarity with her than she does. He dodges accusations of writing a poison pen letter to his country club and shakes down a renovated temple after someone donates a brick saying he’s disrespectful to women. (His answer there? Hit up his ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) to donate a brick that says something nice instead.)