Peacock's Based on a True Story is a Frustrating but Promising True-Crime Parody

“Based on a True Story” is initially not so funny, despite trying to have its fun with pop culture’s fixation on other people’s real-life horror, and our desire to become armchair detectives. In the podcasting and docuseries era, murder is insatiable content. Married California couple Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina) stumble onto a content-creating gold mine when they learn that their charming but imposing plumber Matt (Tom Bateman) is indeed a trending serial killer known as the West Side Ripper. Given Ava’s love for true-crime podcasts, the financially struggling couple enters into an agreement with Matt to create a podcast that will allow him to brag about his work while also giving true-crime junkies the side of a story they hardly ever get. As Nathan presents it to him: “Life in prison, or make a podcast?”

Created by Craig Rosenberg (previously of “The Boys”), the show’s approach is initially too superficial, and the character work suffers for it. Even though there's plenty to say about true-crime capitalism, Ava and Nathan are too annoying and shallow as the series introduces how they would be more interested in money, popularity, and ratings than having a conscience about murders happening in their orbit. The brutal slaying that tips Nathan off to his plumber’s guilt is one such problem. We see it at the very beginning of the pilot, and then the show jumps back two weeks and humanizes the victim a tiny bit. Splattering her blood during a workout session is unearned and falls into an awkward pit—it’s neither ominous nor funny enough. It's just ugly.

Such hollowness is part of a glaring tone issue that makes the first few episodes both basic and grueling, even as a striking idea shows glimmers of itself. The series doesn’t initially have the cleverness to get its desired bite, and the comic talents of Cuoco and Messina go largely unused. They have to play confused and naive here often, and the plotting cannot create robust comedic scenarios about how they're in way over their heads. Instead, it remains gravely self-amused at its wacky premise, which is more cloying than poignantly cynical.