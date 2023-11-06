FX Delivers a Lackluster Thriller With A Murder at the End of the World

The seven-episode FX miniseries follows Darby (Emma Corrin), an amateur sleuth-turned-true crime writer. We’re first introduced to her as she reads an excerpt from her first novel to a crowd, “beginning at the end,” as she says. The story then goes into flashback mode, where she and her partner in crime, Bill (Harris Dickinson), are on the case of the elusive Silver Doe Killer. While Darby is adamant about catching him, Bill is more nervous and believes they’re putting themselves in danger. After all, they did meet on an online forum and have no history of solving murders. “I didn’t know how to give up or how to sense danger when danger was closing in,” Darby says to the audience, admitting early on that her ego and drive have the power to put not only herself in danger but others as well.

While it’s easy to get sucked into the climax of Darby’s book, with the flashbacks leading up to an intense showdown before she abruptly stops reading, this series isn’t about the first case Darby worked on. “A Murder at the End of the World” starts once she is invited to a secret retreat by tech billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen). Though Darby is skeptical, Andy is married to hacker Lee Ronson (Brit Marling), who was once doxxed online and forced into hiding by her online community. Darby is infatuated with Lee and her story and sees the retreat as the perfect opportunity to meet one of her heroes.

Invited on this trip is Bill, Darby’s old partner and romantic interest. Though the two haven’t spoken in six years, there’s still an invisible rope drawing them to each other, almost as if the powers that be are forcing them into close proximity again for a reason. It appears that this trip will allow them to reconnect, though it all crumbles once someone is murdered. Though this plotline promises an intriguing watch filled with a cast of unreliable characters, the series, unfortunately, stumbles quite early.